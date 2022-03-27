International
https://sputniknews.com/20220327/kim-jong-un-pyongyang-to-continue-developing-offensive-means---reports-1094245492.html
Kim Jong Un: Pyongyang to Continue Developing Offensive Means - Reports
Kim Jong Un: Pyongyang to Continue Developing Offensive Means - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will continue to further develop offensive means, the South Korean Yonhap news agency... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-27T21:42+0000
2022-03-27T21:42+0000
dprk
icbm
korean peninsula
japan
kim jong-un
missile tests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094176422_0:60:3000:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_9b5aa56ee1c74e79edb6654a04e73e7b.jpg
Speaking alongside officials and scientists who contributed to Pyongyang’s recent successful missile test, the North Korean leader said on Monday that his country "will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities, develop more of powerful strike means to make our People's Army equip with them," Yonhap said citing the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Pyongyang has confirmed that it tested its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24. The Thursday launch was North Korea’s first ICBM test since 2017. Japan said that if Pyongyang launched the missile along a conventional trajectory, it could have flown 15,000 km (9,320 miles), reaching any point on US soil.This was also the 11th missile launch by North Korea this year. On February 27 and March 5, North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles as part of the reconnaissance satellite project. Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang of testing a new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile under the pretext of developing satellite systems.Following the test on March 24, the US State Department said Russia and China should send North Korea a strong message to refrain from additional provocations and engage in sustained diplomacy.
https://sputniknews.com/20220324/north-korea-successfully-tested-hwasong-17-icbm-missile-in-latest-launch-dprk-media-says-1094163558.html
korean peninsula
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094176422_207:0:2860:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_fac4292ab6451d9be86f4f5986e4016b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk, icbm, korean peninsula, japan, kim jong-un, missile tests

Kim Jong Un: Pyongyang to Continue Developing Offensive Means - Reports

21:42 GMT 27.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / StringerNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking with North Korean military personnel during the test launch operation of what state media reports a new type inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasongpho-17.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking with North Korean military personnel during the test launch operation of what state media reports a new type inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasongpho-17. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / Stringer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will continue to further develop offensive means, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.
Speaking alongside officials and scientists who contributed to Pyongyang’s recent successful missile test, the North Korean leader said on Monday that his country "will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities, develop more of powerful strike means to make our People's Army equip with them," Yonhap said citing the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Pyongyang has confirmed that it tested its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24. The Thursday launch was North Korea’s first ICBM test since 2017. Japan said that if Pyongyang launched the missile along a conventional trajectory, it could have flown 15,000 km (9,320 miles), reaching any point on US soil.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks away from what state media report is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2022
North Korea Successfully Tested Hwasong-17 ICBM Missile in Latest Launch, DPRK Media Says
24 March, 23:21 GMT
This was also the 11th missile launch by North Korea this year. On February 27 and March 5, North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles as part of the reconnaissance satellite project. Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang of testing a new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile under the pretext of developing satellite systems.
Following the test on March 24, the US State Department said Russia and China should send North Korea a strong message to refrain from additional provocations and engage in sustained diplomacy.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала