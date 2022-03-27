https://sputniknews.com/20220327/kim-jong-un-pyongyang-to-continue-developing-offensive-means---reports-1094245492.html

Kim Jong Un: Pyongyang to Continue Developing Offensive Means - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will continue to further develop offensive means, the South Korean Yonhap news agency...

Speaking alongside officials and scientists who contributed to Pyongyang’s recent successful missile test, the North Korean leader said on Monday that his country "will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities, develop more of powerful strike means to make our People's Army equip with them," Yonhap said citing the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Pyongyang has confirmed that it tested its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24. The Thursday launch was North Korea’s first ICBM test since 2017. Japan said that if Pyongyang launched the missile along a conventional trajectory, it could have flown 15,000 km (9,320 miles), reaching any point on US soil.This was also the 11th missile launch by North Korea this year. On February 27 and March 5, North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles as part of the reconnaissance satellite project. Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang of testing a new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile under the pretext of developing satellite systems.Following the test on March 24, the US State Department said Russia and China should send North Korea a strong message to refrain from additional provocations and engage in sustained diplomacy.

