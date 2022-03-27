https://sputniknews.com/20220327/indian-army-successfully-test-fires-surface-to-air-defence-missile-1094233618.html
Indian Army Successfully Test-Fires Surface-to-Air Defence Missile
Indian Army Successfully Test-Fires Surface-to-Air Defence Missile
The nation's medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system provides air defence against aerial threats like fighter aircraft, UAVs, guided and unguided munitions, and cruise missiles. It is capable of engaging multiple targets at ranges of up to 70 kilometres.
The Indian Army successfully carried out a test firing for the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) defence system off the coast of Odisha's Balasore on Sunday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has informed.During test-fire, the missile intercepted a high-speed aerial target at a long-range and successfully destroyed it by securing a direct hit.Developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), MRSAM was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2021.The missile is powered by a domestically developed rocket motor and control system to achieve high manoeuvrability during its terminal phase.
The Indian Army successfully carried out a test firing
for the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) defence system off the coast of Odisha's Balasore on Sunday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has informed.
During test-fire, the missile intercepted a high-speed aerial target at a long-range and successfully destroyed it by securing a direct hit.
"In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance", DRDO officials said.
Developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), MRSAM was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2021.
The missile is powered by a domestically developed rocket motor and control system to achieve high manoeuvrability during its terminal phase.
