Indian Army Successfully Test-Fires Surface-to-Air Defence Missile

The nation's medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system provides air defence against aerial threats like fighter aircraft, UAVs, guided and unguided... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian Army successfully carried out a test firing for the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) defence system off the coast of Odisha's Balasore on Sunday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has informed.During test-fire, the missile intercepted a high-speed aerial target at a long-range and successfully destroyed it by securing a direct hit.Developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), MRSAM was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2021.The missile is powered by a domestically developed rocket motor and control system to achieve high manoeuvrability during its terminal phase.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sangeeta Yadav

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

