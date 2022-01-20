https://sputniknews.com/20220120/watch-india-successfully-test-fires-brahmos-supersonic-cruise-missile-with-enhanced-capabilities-1092394160.html
WATCH: India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile with Enhanced Capabilities
BrahMos Aerospace — a joint venture of India and Russia – received an order from the Philippines for three batteries of anti-ship BrahMos missile last week...
On Thursday, India carried out a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test – the weapon is now equipped with more Indian-made hardware. The missile followed the predicted trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.

The missile, eqiped with a modified control system, has been fine tuned to be more accurate and powerful. Teams from India and Russia are upgrading the highly versatile BrahMos to increase its lethality against sea and land targets.
WATCH: India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile with Enhanced Capabilities
BrahMos Aerospace — a joint venture of India and Russia – received an order from the Philippines for three batteries of anti-ship BrahMos missile last week, its first foreign buyer. Scientists and engineers are working to enhance the missile's range up to 900 km with hypersonic speed.
On Thursday, India carried out a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test – the weapon is now equipped with more Indian-made hardware. The missile followed the predicted trajectory
, meeting all mission objectives.
“The highly manoeuvrable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met,” the Indian Defence Ministry said, dubbing it as a major milestone for the BrahMos programme.
The missile, eqiped with a modified control system, has been fine tuned to be more accurate and powerful.
Teams from India and Russia are upgrading the highly versatile BrahMos to increase its
lethality against sea and land targets.