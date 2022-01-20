https://sputniknews.com/20220120/watch-india-successfully-test-fires-brahmos-supersonic-cruise-missile-with-enhanced-capabilities-1092394160.html

WATCH: India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile with Enhanced Capabilities

BrahMos Aerospace — a joint venture of India and Russia – received an order from the Philippines for three batteries of anti-ship BrahMos missile last week... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, India carried out a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test – the weapon is now equipped with more Indian-made hardware. The missile followed the predicted trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.The missile, eqiped with a modified control system, has been fine tuned to be more accurate and powerful. Teams from India and Russia are upgrading the highly versatile BrahMos to increase its lethality against sea and land targets.

