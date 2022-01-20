Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/watch-india-successfully-test-fires-brahmos-supersonic-cruise-missile-with-enhanced-capabilities-1092394160.html
BrahMos Aerospace — a joint venture of India and Russia – received an order from the Philippines for three batteries of anti-ship BrahMos missile last week... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T11:50+0000
2022-01-20T11:50+0000
npo mashinostroyenie
rajnath singh
russia
brahmos
hypersonic missiles
brahmos cruise missile
india's defense research and development organization (drdo)
supersonic missile
india
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104568/83/1045688378_0:118:1153:767_1920x0_80_0_0_322da06f3485e929e91569a256f047ea.png
On Thursday, India carried out a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test – the weapon is now equipped with more Indian-made hardware. The missile followed the predicted trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.The missile, eqiped with a modified control system, has been fine tuned to be more accurate and powerful. Teams from India and Russia are upgrading the highly versatile BrahMos to increase its lethality against sea and land targets.
2022
npo mashinostroyenie, rajnath singh, russia, brahmos, hypersonic missiles, brahmos cruise missile, india's defense research and development organization (drdo), supersonic missile, india

11:50 GMT 20.01.2022
© YouTube: Shiv AroorBrahMos missile test launch
© YouTube: Shiv Aroor
BrahMos Aerospace — a joint venture of India and Russia – received an order from the Philippines for three batteries of anti-ship BrahMos missile last week, its first foreign buyer. Scientists and engineers are working to enhance the missile's range up to 900 km with hypersonic speed.
On Thursday, India carried out a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test – the weapon is now equipped with more Indian-made hardware. The missile followed the predicted trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.

“The highly manoeuvrable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met,” the Indian Defence Ministry said, dubbing it as a major milestone for the BrahMos programme.

The missile, eqiped with a modified control system, has been fine tuned to be more accurate and powerful.
Teams from India and Russia are upgrading the highly versatile BrahMos to increase its lethality against sea and land targets.
