Full Stop? US Officials Trying to Assure Washington Has No Strategy to Back Regime Change in Russia

During his Saturday speech in Poland, US President Joe Biden stated that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has claimed that Washington has no strategy of backing regime change in Russia.In an attempt to smooth things over after an inflammatory statement from US President Joe Biden regarding how Vladimir Putin "cannot stay in power", Blinken tried to explain the meaning of the American leader's remarks.The secretary of state acknowledged that any government transition is "up to the people of the country in question". His sentiment was also echoed by several other top US officials, among them US envoy to NATO Julianne Smith, who also commented on Biden's remarks on CNN's "State of the Union" program.Still, Biden's comments have already made waves in the media, stealing headlines and prompting comments from across the world. The Kremlin was quick to note that it is not up to the American president to decide who should remain in power in Russia, with several of the country's lawmakers criticising Biden's recent rhetoric regarding his Russian counterpart.French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced criticism of Biden's harsh remarks.In the United States, many people, including lawmakers, were also dismayed by Biden's “horrendous gaffe.”This is not the first time that Biden has appeared to neglect diplomatic protocols and opt for harsh rhetoric instead. On the very day he delivered his speech in Poland, the US president called Putin "a butcher" when speaking to reporters after meeting the Ukrainian refugees. Previously, he slammed the Russian president as "a war criminal" and "a thug."

