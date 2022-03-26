https://sputniknews.com/20220326/white-house-biden-was-not-discussing-regime-change-in-russia-in-his-speech-in-poland-1094224431.html

White House: Biden Was Not Discussing Regime Change in Russia in His Speech in Poland

US President Joe Biden did not call for a regime change in Russia during his speech in Poland on 26 March, a White House official has stated after POTUS said in his speech in Poland that "this man cannot remain in power", referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by Reuters, responded to Biden's words, noting that it was not up to the US president to decide, who the president of Russia is.Significant part of Biden's speech in Poland was dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, which the West claims was "invaded" by Russia. President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against Ukrainian forces shelling their cities. Putin described the goals of the operation as demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.Kremlin repeatedly stressed that its military are not targeting civilian infrastructure and only shooting at the military targets and objects used by the Ukrainian military and nationalist battalions.

