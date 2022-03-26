International
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/white-house-biden-was-not-discussing-regime-change-in-russia-in-his-speech-in-poland-1094224431.html
White House: Biden Was Not Discussing Regime Change in Russia in His Speech in Poland
White House: Biden Was Not Discussing Regime Change in Russia in His Speech in Poland
During his much-advertised "major" speech in Poland, the American president praised Ukraine's fight against Russian troops carrying out a special military...
us
joe biden
russia
vladimir putin
US President Joe Biden did not call for a regime change in Russia during his speech in Poland on 26 March, a White House official has stated after POTUS said in his speech in Poland that "this man cannot remain in power", referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by Reuters, responded to Biden's words, noting that it was not up to the US president to decide, who the president of Russia is.Significant part of Biden's speech in Poland was dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, which the West claims was "invaded" by Russia. President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against Ukrainian forces shelling their cities. Putin described the goals of the operation as demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.Kremlin repeatedly stressed that its military are not targeting civilian infrastructure and only shooting at the military targets and objects used by the Ukrainian military and nationalist battalions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/scholars-us-dod-big-tech--big-media-will-try-to-mute-hunter-bidens-ukraine-bioweapon-labs-story-1094219489.html
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
News
us, joe biden, russia, vladimir putin

White House: Biden Was Not Discussing Regime Change in Russia in His Speech in Poland

18:30 GMT 26.03.2022 (Updated: 19:19 GMT 26.03.2022)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
During his much-advertised "major" speech in Poland, the American president praised Ukraine's fight against Russian troops carrying out a special military operation on its territory and called on the West to prepare for a long confrontation of democracies with "autocracies".
US President Joe Biden did not call for a regime change in Russia during his speech in Poland on 26 March, a White House official has stated after POTUS said in his speech in Poland that "this man cannot remain in power", referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change", the official said.
Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by Reuters, responded to Biden's words, noting that it was not up to the US president to decide, who the president of Russia is.
"That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians", Peskov said.
Significant part of Biden's speech in Poland was dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, which the West claims was "invaded" by Russia. President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against Ukrainian forces shelling their cities. Putin described the goals of the operation as demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
Kremlin repeatedly stressed that its military are not targeting civilian infrastructure and only shooting at the military targets and objects used by the Ukrainian military and nationalist battalions.
