What The US Cold War Drive Against China Has to Do With Ukraine
2022-03-25T08:51+0000
2022-03-25T08:51+0000
2022-03-25T08:51+0000
What The US Cold War Drive Against China Has To Do With Ukraine
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss recently revealed reports that the CIA provided training to Ukrainian forces after the 2014 coup and subsequent start of the civil conflict in eastern Ukraine, how this training may be part of why the fighting between Russia and Ukraine is reaching a stalemate, how this factors into Washington’s desire to extend its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, and the short-sightedness of American foreign policy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss what the red-baiting that is pervasive in debates around critical race theory and what it misses about the reality of CRT, how the debate around CRT obfuscates the desire for Black community control of education, and the history of Black community control over education through small-scale alternative educational programs.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss the anniversary of the launch of the Associated Negro Press and the importance of the Black radical journalistic tradition today, what lessons the work of the ANP holds for us today in the current age of extreme censorship against anti-war voices, and why alternative media is important to not only present issues that the ruling class actively ignores but also to combat the cynicism promoted by the mainstream media.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the non-response of the US government to the COVID-19 pandemic as the US approaches one million deaths from the virus and how it contrasts with China’s response to the pandemic, the consensus of the mainstream media around supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia and how it compares with the representations of previous acts of NATO aggression in Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Libya, and the US effort to couple its cold war drives against China and Russia by making threats against China related to the crisis in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
