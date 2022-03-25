https://sputniknews.com/20220325/kashmir-police-to-seize-properties-owned-by-residents-used-for-militant-activities-1094177496.html

Kashmir Police to Seize Properties Owned By Residents Used For 'Militant Activities'

Kashmir Police to Seize Properties Owned By Residents Used For 'Militant Activities'

The armed insurgency began in Indian administered Jammu and Kashmir in the late Eighties with militant groups fighting for the region to be either part of... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-25T11:39+0000

2022-03-25T11:39+0000

2022-03-25T11:39+0000

india

india

jammu

jammu and kashmir

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094185927_0:0:2806:1578_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fa7a0fa4678e8abee4bf1c9667ec09.jpg

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have started the process of seizing properties that are allegedly used to shelter militants in the region.The process of seizures - also called attachment under the Indian constitution - began in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir union territory.These are carried out by invoking various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), senior police officials told Sputnik.According to the police force, a dozen properties have been identified in Srinagar alone that were either used to house militants or to plan militant attacks against the security forces.According to Balwal, the properties that were identified were "investigated" during 2020 to 2021 and are in at least six different parts of Srinagar.Although the operation to seize the properties kicked off in Srinagar, a senior police official said the exercise is likely to be carried across the Kashmir region.Overall militancy waned in Kashmir, but the past decade has witnessed a new wave of insurgents, also referred as "new-age militants" on certain media platforms.These militants are poorly trained and most use homes of locals for the purpose of shelter and operation, police have said in the past.In the majority of gun battles that take place, militants take shelter in houses and eventually get killed there.According to police statistics, last year a total of 168 militants - comprising 19 foreign militants and 149 local residents, were killed in 90 gun battles throughout Kashmir.Section 2(g) refers to “proceeds of terrorism” which allows Indian authorities to seize properties which have been allegedly "derived or obtained from committing any terrorist act".It also allows authorities to seize properties "used or is intended to be used, for the purpose of a terrorist organisation".Section 25 of the ULP Act empowers officers investigating militancy cases to conduct the seizures.

india

jammu

jammu and kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

india, india, jammu, jammu and kashmir