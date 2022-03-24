https://sputniknews.com/20220324/chinas-foreign-minister-reportedly-makes-first-visit-to-delhi-since-deadly-galwan-border-clash-1094156905.html
China's Foreign Minister Reportedly Makes First Visit to Delhi Since Deadly Galwan Border Clash
China's Foreign Minister Reportedly Makes First Visit to Delhi Since Deadly Galwan Border Clash
India and China have held 15 rounds of military-commander level talks since June 2020, when at least 24 casualties were reported from both sides in eastern... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-24T20:44+0000
2022-03-24T20:44+0000
2022-03-24T20:42+0000
india
china
border dispute
ladakh region
wang yiwei
subrahmanyam jaishankar
ajit doval
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091020803_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_36327e704f576cd8dfe6d502b99de153.jpg
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, has arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening after a daylong Kabul visit. Government sources in New Delhi said Wang will meet his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.This is the first such visit by any Chinese official since 2020, when a series of violent border clashes erupted over the construction of border infrastructure in eastern Ladakh.The Chinese minister will likely discuss the stalled disengagement process and the ongoing Ukrainian military and humanitarian crisis. Wang will fly to Kathmandu after making a day trip to Delhi.Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi rejected Wang's "uncalled reference" and said that matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir "are entirely the internal affairs of India" and "other countries including China have no locus standi to comment."On 7 March, Wang said that the border dispute had triggered "setbacks" in the bilateral relationship but would not impact overall Sino-Indian ties.He further suggested that unnamed forces are trying to destabilise relations between the two countries. India has maintained its position since 2020 that normalcy is not possible without peace along the Line of Actual Control.
china
ladakh region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091020803_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1244d37ef06bddf264aff4511b169d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
india, china, border dispute, ladakh region, wang yiwei, subrahmanyam jaishankar, ajit doval, ukraine
China's Foreign Minister Reportedly Makes First Visit to Delhi Since Deadly Galwan Border Clash
Subscribe
India and China have held 15 rounds of military-commander level talks since June 2020, when at least 24 casualties were reported from both sides in eastern Ladakh over disputed border infrastructure. The two Asian giants have deployed thousands of troops and military assets at forward posts, as the boundary dispute remains unresolved.
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, has arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening after a daylong Kabul visit. Government sources in New Delhi said Wang will meet his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.
This is the first such visit by any Chinese official since 2020, when a series of violent border clashes erupted
over the construction of border infrastructure in eastern Ladakh.
The Chinese minister will likely discuss the stalled disengagement process and the ongoing Ukrainian military and humanitarian crisis. Wang will fly to Kathmandu after making a day trip to Delhi.
Prior to his arrival in Delhi, the Indian foreign ministry hit out at remarks made by Wang during a speech to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan on Tuesday in which he said, "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends and China shares the same hope."
Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi rejected Wang's "uncalled reference" and said that matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir "are entirely the internal affairs of India" and "other countries including China have no locus standi to comment."
On 7 March, Wang said that the border dispute had triggered "setbacks" in the bilateral relationship but would not impact overall Sino-Indian ties.
He further suggested that unnamed forces are trying to destabilise relations between the two countries. India has maintained its position since 2020 that normalcy is not possible without peace along the Line of Actual Control.