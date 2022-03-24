https://sputniknews.com/20220324/chinas-foreign-minister-reportedly-makes-first-visit-to-delhi-since-deadly-galwan-border-clash-1094156905.html

China's Foreign Minister Reportedly Makes First Visit to Delhi Since Deadly Galwan Border Clash

China's Foreign Minister Reportedly Makes First Visit to Delhi Since Deadly Galwan Border Clash

India and China have held 15 rounds of military-commander level talks since June 2020, when at least 24 casualties were reported from both sides in eastern... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, has arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening after a daylong Kabul visit. Government sources in New Delhi said Wang will meet his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.This is the first such visit by any Chinese official since 2020, when a series of violent border clashes erupted over the construction of border infrastructure in eastern Ladakh.The Chinese minister will likely discuss the stalled disengagement process and the ongoing Ukrainian military and humanitarian crisis. Wang will fly to Kathmandu after making a day trip to Delhi.Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi rejected Wang's "uncalled reference" and said that matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir "are entirely the internal affairs of India" and "other countries including China have no locus standi to comment."On 7 March, Wang said that the border dispute had triggered "setbacks" in the bilateral relationship but would not impact overall Sino-Indian ties.He further suggested that unnamed forces are trying to destabilise relations between the two countries. India has maintained its position since 2020 that normalcy is not possible without peace along the Line of Actual Control.

