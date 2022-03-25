Chinese Embassy in EU Slams NATO's 'Outdated Security Concept' for Dragging World to Cold War

https://sputniknews.com/20220325/chinese-embassy-in-eu-slams-natos-outdated-security-concept-for-dragging-world-to-cold-war-1094202775.html
On Thursday, NATO urged Beijing to "abstain from supporting Russia's war effort in any way," accusing President Xi Jinping's government of taking the Moscow's side in the latter's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, and telling China to "refrain from any action that helps Russia circumvent sanctions".
The Chinese embassy in the EU on Friday stated that what it said was NATO's expansion strategy is dragging the planet toward a new Cold War.
According to the diplomatic statement,
an embassy spokesperson said that the language was intended to "fan the flames to stir up trouble."
Instead, the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping claimed that it is "firmly opposed" to NATO's "groundless accusations and suspicions, as well as any attempts to exert coercion and pressure against China.
"We feel it necessary to remind NATO once again to have a thorough and accurate understanding of China’s longstanding and consistent position," the statement reads. "China maintains that the sovereign independence and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter be upheld."
The spokesperson for the Chinese embassy also pointed out that following the eruption of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing has been "working actively and constructively" to assist peace talks, conflict resolution, and the avoidance of a large-scale humanitarian crisis in an objective and unbiased manner. "Time will prove that China is on the right side of history," the spokesperson asserted.
"In the meantime, what NATO has done? Anyone without prejudice would come to a fair conclusion," they wondered.
Meanwhile, according to the embassy, as a Cold War "remnant and the world's largest military alliance, NATO follows an outdated security concept."
"It has been expanding its geographical scope and range of operations and using Cold War tactics to provoke bloc rivalry. We must stay on high alert and say no to a 'new Cold War,' which goes against the trend of history and the aspirations of people around the world," the statement added.
The Chinese embassy spokesperson also noted that on March 24, 1999, NATO bombed the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, "causing thousands of casualties," including some Chinese citizens, and displacing hundreds of thousands. "The lessons of history must not be forgotten," the mission said.
"NATO needs to have a good reflection on itself, reject the Cold War mentality, and seek to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and negotiation under the principle of indivisible security," according to the Chinese embassy spokesperson.
On Thursday, NATO condemned
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine as a "threat" to global security, with the Kremlin calling it "escalatory rhetoric [...] irresponsible and destabilizing."
"We have trained Ukraine’s armed forces, strengthening their military capabilities and capacities and enhancing their resilience. NATO Allies have stepped up their support and will continue to provide further political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself," the joint statement said.
NATO has called on "all states," including China, to "uphold the international order including the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," and refrain from supporting Russia in any way, and to refrain from taking any action that aids Moscow in evading sanctions. NATO also said that the Xi administration's public statements have "alarmed" the bloc, while urging Beijing not to support what it said were Russia's "false narratives ... in particular on the war and on NATO."
China has consistently replied to accusations from the West that it is supporting the Russian government by respecting international law and Ukraine's sovereignty, but adding that the security concerns that Russia claimed sparked the crisis must not be overlooked. The statement from the embassy reaffirmed that position, as well as Beijing's demand for a cease-fire and end to the special military operation.
In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the goal of the special military operation in Ukraine "the protection of people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to Putin, a "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" must be carried out so as to bring to justice war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.
