DPRK Fires Suspected Long-Range Ballistic Missile, South Korea & Japan Say

North Korea has launched a suspected long-range ballistic missile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said after initially reporting that Pyongyang fired an "unidentified projectile" towards the Sea of Japan.Seoul made the statement almost in sync with Japan, which said that the DPRK had fired "what could be a ballistic missile".Japan's coast guard also urging ships in the area to exercise caution and not to approach the object if it falls into the water. The warning was issued at 14:38 local time (05:38 GMT).According to the Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, the projectile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).An emergency response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with the possible launch. No damage has been reported yet.Three days ago, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military officials, that the DPRK had fired four shots from multiple rocket launch systems into the western waters of the Yellow Sea. Acording to the news agency, four projectiles fell into the sea within the hour from 7:20 a.m. local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday). The South Korean National Security Council was said to have convened an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.Since the end of 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems. However, in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un decided to consider the resumption of "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as hostile policy on the part of the United States. A number of media outlets and experts viewed the statement as Pyongyang's intention to stop complying with the moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests amid the stalled dialogue with Washington.Since the beginning of this year, North Korea has conducted at least ten tests.

