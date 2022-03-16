International
North Korea Reportedly Launches Projectile Believed to Be Ballistic Missile
North Korea Reportedly Launches Projectile Believed to Be Ballistic Missile
On Monday, South Korean media reported that the DPRK was preparing to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch as soon as this week
According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing a source from Japan's Ministry of Defense, North Korea fired a projectile on Wednesday that could be a missile.According to Reuters, however, the South Korean defence ministry said it has nothing to confirm in regard to reports of a launch.No other details were available in the initial report. An emergency headquarters has been set up under the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan in connection with the reported launch of a DPRK missile. There has been no damage reported as a result of the alleged test.If the reports are true, it will be North Korea's tenth missile launch this year.
North Korea Reportedly Launches Projectile Believed to Be Ballistic Missile

00:53 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 01:07 GMT 16.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on March 5, 2022
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on March 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
On Monday, South Korean media reported that the DPRK was preparing to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch as soon as this week after conducting nine tests since the beginning of this year.
According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing a source from Japan's Ministry of Defense, North Korea fired a projectile on Wednesday that could be a missile.
According to Reuters, however, the South Korean defence ministry said it has nothing to confirm in regard to reports of a launch.
No other details were available in the initial report. An emergency headquarters has been set up under the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan in connection with the reported launch of a DPRK missile. There has been no damage reported as a result of the alleged test.
If the reports are true, it will be North Korea's tenth missile launch this year.
