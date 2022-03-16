https://sputniknews.com/20220316/north-korea-reportedly-launches-projectile-believed-to-be-ballistic-missile-1093909739.html

North Korea Reportedly Launches Projectile Believed to Be Ballistic Missile

On Monday, South Korean media reported that the DPRK was preparing to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch as soon as this... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing a source from Japan's Ministry of Defense, North Korea fired a projectile on Wednesday that could be a missile.According to Reuters, however, the South Korean defence ministry said it has nothing to confirm in regard to reports of a launch.No other details were available in the initial report. An emergency headquarters has been set up under the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan in connection with the reported launch of a DPRK missile. There has been no damage reported as a result of the alleged test.If the reports are true, it will be North Korea's tenth missile launch this year.

Kirill Kurevlev

