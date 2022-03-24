https://sputniknews.com/20220324/france-reportedly-launches-investigation-into-interpol-head-for-torture-acts-of-barbarism-1094160761.html

France Reportedly Launches Investigation Into Interpol Head for 'Torture', 'Acts of Barbarism'

Human rights organizations accused Raisi of torture even after he sought the Interpol presidency.

French prosecutors from the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) have begun a preliminary investigation into torture and acts of brutality allegedly committed by Emirati General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, who in November 2021 became the president of Interpol, AFP reported, citing unnamed sources.According to the report, The Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR), a non-governmental organization, has filed a complaint alleging that Raisi was involved in the torture of Ahmed Mansoor, an Emirati opponent.The GCHR claimed in a complaint filed in January that through his function as a senior official in the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior, Raisi is one of those responsible for the torture of Mansoor.The unnamed news agency sources did not specify when the PNAT, which is in charge of investigating crimes against humanity, began its inquiry. The case was reportedly transferred to the gendarmes of the Central Office for Combating Core International Crimes and Hate Crimes.William Bourdon, a lawyer with the GCHR, reportedly told AFP that "it is totally incomprehensible" that the PNAT did not have Raisi arrested when it "had the opportunity to do so," as he was physically in France because of his duties at Interpol.According to the lawyer, cited by the outlet, since Raisi is an alleged perpetrator in the torture case, it is grounds for an exception to the diplomatic immunity he has under from a 2008 agreement governing relations between France and Interpol, whose headquarters it hosts.Raisi has been the subject of two complaints, the first of which was lodged on June 7, 2021, by the GCHR. The PNAT had reportedly closed these two complaints due to lack of jurisdiction, since the person of interest did not live in France and was not on French soil. In January, the group filed a new complaint that led to the new investigation, stating that Raisi was in Lyon at the time, citing his tweets.Despite this, Raisi was elected president in November 2021 after the UAE provided considerable funds to the Lyon-based organization. Abu Dhabi has also reportedly been accused of abusing Interpol's system of "red notices" for wanted persons to harass political dissidents.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

