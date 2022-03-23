https://sputniknews.com/20220323/joe-rogan-blasts-us-media-u-turn-on-ukraine-coverage-for-dodging-corruption-far-right-group-issues-1094102384.html

Joe Rogan Blasts US Media U-Turn on Ukraine Coverage for Dodging Corruption, Far-Right Group Issues

Joe Rogan Blasts US Media U-Turn on Ukraine Coverage for Dodging Corruption, Far-Right Group Issues

Rogan's critique of much of US media is based on a decade of journalistic investigating into Ukraine's politics, which have been largely ignored in favor of a... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T03:59+0000

2022-03-23T03:59+0000

2022-03-23T03:57+0000

situation in ukraine

us

russia

ukraine

ukraine crisis

neo-nazis

azov

ww2 nazi crimes

nationalism

mainstream media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094102586_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_69edab4ec05485428836fe3443f2868b.jpg

Joe Rogan, a popular podcaster, apparently spoke out against the American mainstream media narrative, pointing out that the outlets have completely reversed the reporting on Ukraine, which was previously thought to be corrupt at all levels of government.In a recent episode of his show "The Joe Rogan Experience", Rogan recalled the screenshot that "someone sent me" about the US media coverage of Ukraine before the current conflict.Rogan termed Ukraine "the most corrupt nation in Europe," with a "increasingly corrupt and authoritarian leader" attempting to deepen an "alliance with the far-right," as he read off headlines from a screenshot.The publications in question came from the World Socialist Web Site, the right-wing Cato Institute, and the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.Rogan also verbally attacked Big Tech corporations like Meta's Facebook* and other social media platforms for permitting violent speech toward the Russian government and its military, in addition to condemning the media for changing its narrative on Ukraine. The Russian court has recently labeled Meta as an extremist organization for allowing the calls for violence against Russians during the Kremlin's ongoing special military operation across Ukraine.In 2017, the New York Times reported on a policy pursued by the previous Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, to "whitewash" World War II Ukrainian nationalists who openly collaborated with Nazi occupation authorities in the mid-20th century and displayed anti-Semitism and direct participation in Nazi crimes against humanity.The article, written by the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, went on to highlight how neo-Nazis frequently desecrated Holocaust memorials and places in Ukraine, as historical revisionism of that country's dark past has ramped up to whitewash not only Ukrainian nationalists, but the conduct of the remaining modern neo-Nazis.In 2018, the Atlantic Council published a report on known far-right groups in Ukraine that rose to prominence after the 2014 coup d'état. In 2018, according to the report, C14* and other far-right groups such as the Azov-affiliated National Militia, Right Sector*, Karpatska Sich*, and others "have attacked Roma groups several times, as well as anti-fascist demonstrations, city council meetings, an event hosted by Amnesty International, art exhibitions, LGBT events, and environmental activists.""Whether this is due to a continuing sense of indebtedness to some of these groups for fighting the Russians or fear they might turn on the state itself, it’s a real problem and we do no service to Ukraine by sweeping it under the rug," the analyst center stated.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus*An extremist organization banned in Russia

ukraine

azov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, russia, ukraine, ukraine crisis, neo-nazis, azov, ww2 nazi crimes, nationalism, mainstream media