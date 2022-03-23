International
Ex-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Has Died
"We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, 64th US Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today," read a statement from her family. "The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
18:33 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 18:37 GMT 23.03.2022)
Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has passed away at the age of 84, her family announced on Wednesday.
"We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, 64th US Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today," read a statement from her family. "The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
