https://sputniknews.com/20220323/danish-pm-says-displaced-ukrainians-must-return-rebuild-their-homeland-1094104016.html

Danish PM Says Displaced Ukrainians Must Return, Rebuild Their Homeland

Danish PM Says Displaced Ukrainians Must Return, Rebuild Their Homeland

Earlier, Denmark adopted a special law that in effect allows for the preferential treatment of Ukrainian refugees, which has sparked criticism from human... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T06:18+0000

2022-03-23T06:18+0000

2022-03-23T06:18+0000

situation in ukraine

news

ukraine

denmark

scandinavia

russia

refugees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093823389_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddbf16a419b5112f3fb637a01869c63b.jpg

Less than two weeks after adopting a special law on preferential treatment for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Danish Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proclaimed that they will ultimately return to their homeland.Remarkably, she was mirroring the words which had been said by Ukrainian ambassador to Denmark Mykhailo Vydoinyk, who suggested that Ukrainian refugees should not be integrated into Denmark, but return to their home country and help build it up when the time is right.The Danish Foreign Minister, Frederiksen's party mate Mattias Tesfaye said that the government expected that “significantly more” Ukrainians could arrive than the 20,000 for whom the municipalities had prepared originally.Through the special law, the Ukrainian refugees have been allowed to stay in Denmark for two years, where they'd be granted work permits as well as access to education and health services. The law was adopted urgently and in record time through a cross-party consensus.The Danish approach has sparked criticism from, among others, Human Rights Watch, which accused the Nordic country of double standards in treating refugees from different countries. According to the organisation, in the past years, Denmark has been “at the forefront among European countries to enact pernicious laws and policies designed to deter people from seeking asylum”, to the point of declaring a zero-asylum policy. The organisation also noted the so-called “jewellery law”, which allowed the government to seize asylum seekers’ assets, including their jewellery, to fund their stay in the country. Remarkably, Ukrainians were exempted from this law.Russia's military operation to in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, in response to calls for help from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk amid shelling by Ukrainian forces. According to the UN, over three million Ukrainians have since left the country.

ukraine

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, ukraine, denmark, scandinavia, russia, refugees