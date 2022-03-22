https://sputniknews.com/20220322/northern-ireland-terror-alert-lowered-for-first-time-since-2010-uk-minister-says-1094091770.html

Northern Ireland Terror Alert Lowered for First Time Since 2010, UK Minister Says

LONDON (Sputnik) - The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been reduced from "severe" to "substantial" for the first time in 12 years, the UK... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

The UK minister said that the change shows the significant progress that Northern Ireland has made, and continues to make, “towards a more peaceful, more prosperous and safer society.”The UK´s five levels of threat go from low to critical, with "substantial" meaning that a terrorist attack is likely and might well occur without further warning.

