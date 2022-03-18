US President Joe Biden in Hot Water Over 'Insulting' Joke About Irish People
The Democrat made the statement during an event called Friends of Ireland, which is hosted every year at the White House on St Patrick's Day, a cultural and religious holiday celebrated both in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
US President Joe Biden should be happy that his ancestors did not overhear the joke he made at the White House on Friday. Otherwise, he would have earned a slap to the back of his head. The 79-year-old, who is of Irish descent, questioned the intellectual abilities of the Irish while addressing guests during St Patrick's Day.
"Father, before I begin — bless me, Father, for I'm about to sin. I — well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppa's daughter. Okay?", the president said as per the transcript posted on the White House website.
Dominic Giacoppa is the Sicilian name of Biden's father-in-law Donald C Jacobs. The Democrat then went on to say how proud he is of his Irish heritage before stating that the bond between "Ireland and the United States…has grown deeper and stronger over the years".
However, his quip about intellectual abilities has not gone down well, with POTUS facing intense criticism for making what people have described as an "insulting" and "rude" remark.
"Inspirational message to Irish-Americans: #HappyStPatricksDay — you buncha STUPIDS", wrote one user.
"What did the Irish do to deserve this?", asked radio host Joe Cunningham.
Another netizen wrote: "Wow! How rude to the Irish! Unbelievable".
Still others joked about the Irish putting POTUS on the "won't take your calls" list.
According to Irish Central, eight of Joe Biden's great-great-grandparents on his mother's side and two great-grandparents on his father's side were born in Ireland. The politician mentioned one of them, namely Patrick Blewitt, who emigrated to the United States in the 1890s and settled in the state of Pennsylvania.
According to Irish media, this is not the first time that Joe Biden has joked about the Irish being "stupid". The Irish Mirror writes that he has regularly made the quip over the course of his career, including while speaking to other US politician of Irish descent such as South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.
