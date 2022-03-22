https://sputniknews.com/20220322/nato-sends-more-weapons-to-ukraine-1094068467.html

At the top of the show, Keith Mackey, is the founder of Mackey International: an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits joins the show to talk about the plane crash in China on Monday. The crash itself, from what we know so far, also seems weird. We only have initial reports, but the local emergency management department said it lost contact with the plane at 2:15. Five minutes later, the plane went into a deep dive at its cruising speed, AP says, “The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.”Next, Nicolas Davies, independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq joins the show to talk about how Saturday marked the 19th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, a war that technically ended in 2017, but in reality is still ongoing. More than one million Iraqis were killed and there was barely a mention of it in the US media. Also, over the weekend, Yemen’s Houthis launched missile attacks on Saudi oil installations in Yanbu and elsewhere, damaging facilities, but causing no injuries. And, the US announced that it would send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia to protect it against future Houthi attacks. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made a surprise trip to the United Arab Emirates. It was his first visit there since the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2009 and Assad’s third trip abroad in that period. He met with the Crown Prince and leader of Dubai. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky remotely addressed the Israeli Knesset to ask for Israeli assistance and for the Israelis to impose sanctions on Russia. He received a polite response but no promises.Later in the show, Kimberly Dvorak, investigative journalist and political analyst covering foreign policy joins the show to talk about the split in the Republican Party between anti-war conservatives and neoconservatives. Senator Liz Cheney was on one of the Sunday morning talk shows calling for a No-Fly Zone. The Misfits talk about whether the rift is going to be a political problem for the Republicans campaigning in the 2022 midterms.Then, Daniel McDaniels, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. He has advised members of congress on foreign affairs, civil liberties and defense/intel policy calls in to talk about President Volodomyr Zelensky announced yesterday that 11 political parties would have to cease activity in the country. Most are small, but one is the country’s largest opposition party. The parties are accused of having links to Russia, though the new leader of the largest party, Opposition Party for Life, earlier this month called for an immediate ceasefire and for Russian troops to leave the country.For the last segment, Kim Keenan, adjunct Professor at George Washington University and Former General Counsel of the NAACP joins the show to talk about an interesting opinion piece in the Washington Post last week which presented two important cases before the Supreme Court that could affect the power and impunity of law enforcement. As it summed up, In one case the court will consider whether federal law enforcement agents who clearly, knowingly and willingly violate someone’s constitutional rights can even be held financially liable. In the other, it will decide whether two doctors should be held criminally culpable and imprisoned for 20 or more years based on law enforcement officials’ opinions about proper medical treatment — even if the doctors believed they were acting in their patients’ best interests. So we have a case about how law enforcement can be punished for brutality and how law enforcement should be involved in the opioid crisis.The Misfits sign off till tomorrow…We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

