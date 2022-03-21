https://sputniknews.com/20220321/russia-refuses-to-discuss-peace-treaty-with-japan-foreign-ministry-says-1094060871.html

Russia Refuses to Discuss Peace Treaty With Japan, Foreign Ministry Says

Russia Refuses to Discuss Peace Treaty With Japan, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is refusing to continue negotiations on peace treaty with Japan over Tokyo's sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry...

The ministry also said that Russia is blocking extension of Japan’s status as a sectoral dialogue partner in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.Japan lays claim to the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai islands in Russia’s Kuril Island chain, known in Russia as the Southern Kurils, citing an 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders. Moscow insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the USSR after WWII, is undisputed. The negotiations held after WWII never resulted in a peace treaty. In 2018, Japan and Russia agreed to speed up negotiations. However, Japan joined Western countries in imposing sanctions against Russia as Moscow began a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. The decision to start the operation was made in response to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

