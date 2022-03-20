https://sputniknews.com/20220320/almost-90-of-japanese-concerned-about-possible-security-threats-poll-shows-1094025947.html

Almost 90% of Japanese Concerned About Possible Security Threats, Poll Shows

Almost 90% of Japanese are concerned about potential threats to Japan's security and the possibility of "China's invasion of Taiwan," according to a poll conducted by Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun together with the Center for Social Research.

The poll was conducted on Saturday by sending messages to cellphones and calling randomly selected numbers. In total, 1,040 Japanese individuals participated in the survey.According to the poll, 46% of respondents said that they were "extremely concerned" about potential threats to Japan's security, and another 41% said that they were "somewhat concerned". Only 3% of Japanese residents did not express any anxiety over security threats.When asked about the possibility of "China's invasion of Taiwan" amid the events in Ukraine, 56% of respondents said they were "deeply concerned" and 33% said they were "somewhat concerned".On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while many foreign leaders expressed concern about the deteriorating security environment both in Europe and in the world as a whole.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

