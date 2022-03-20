Almost 90% of Japanese Concerned About Possible Security Threats, Poll Shows
09:14 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 20.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Emily WangFILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013, file photo, a Japanese Coast Guard boat and vessel sail alongside Japanese activists' fishing boat, not in photo, warning the activists away from a group of disputed islands called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China. Japan on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, said its military has raised caution levels around the Senkaku islands that it controls but are also claimed by Beijing after six Chinese warships passed near the area and a reconnaissance helicopter flew toward it
© AP Photo / Emily Wang
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Almost 90% of Japanese citizens are concerned about potential threats to Japan's security and the possibility of "China's invasion of Taiwan", according to a poll conducted by the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun together with the Centre for Social Research.
The poll was conducted on Saturday by sending messages to cellphones and calling randomly selected numbers. In total, 1,040 Japanese individuals participated in the survey.
According to the poll, 46% of respondents said that they were "extremely concerned" about potential threats to Japan's security, and another 41% said that they were "somewhat concerned". Only 3% of Japanese residents did not express any anxiety over security threats.
When asked about the possibility of "China's invasion of Taiwan" amid the events in Ukraine, 56% of respondents said they were "deeply concerned" and 33% said they were "somewhat concerned".
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while many foreign leaders expressed concern about the deteriorating security environment both in Europe and in the world as a whole.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus