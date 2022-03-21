https://sputniknews.com/20220321/republican-senator-ben-sasse-claims-saudi-willingness-to-trade-oil-in-yuan-a-big-bad-thing-1094039245.html

Republican Senator Ben Sasse Calls Saudi Willingness to Trade Oil in Yuan A 'Big, Bad, Thing'

News that Saudi Arabia is considering accepting Yuan for Chinese oil sales prompted another round of bellyaching from Western politicians who’ve seemingly come... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Saudi Arabia was in “active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in yuan.”Much of the world is looking to bolster oil reserves amid what the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday could be “the biggest supply crisis in decades,” as evidence mounts that US and EU efforts to keep Russian gas out of Western vehicles and residences may ultimately backfire.Sasse, who demanded on Fox that the US “rearm” the Ukrainian regime ‘'constantly,” and insisted that “defeating Vladirmir Putin” is the only way to stop China from being able to "displace the dollar,” is just one high-ranking US politicians expressing alarm over the continuing de-dollarization process encouraged by wide-ranging sanctions on Russia.But outside the confines of Europe and the US, calls for global financial and oil distribution systems to move beyond the US dollar have grown louder since the US effectively banned Iranians and Venezuelans from international trade over the last 4 years.The US Dollar has served as the global benchmark for international oil sales since the 1970’s, when the United States struck a deal with Saudi Arabia to standardize oil prices in dollar terms, an arrangement which led to the creation of the so-called “petrodollar.” Per Quartz, 80% of global oil transactions are currently denominated in US dollars.Now, it seems the US push to eliminate Russian supplies from global oil markets may have finally been a bridge too far for a number of influential nations in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.Regional powerhouses like India, South Africa, and Mexico have all issued public statements declining to take the West’s side regarding special military operations in Ukraine, indicating a growing willingness among rising Global South nations to finally take the plunge and look past the US monopoly on global trade relations.On Thursday, South African President Cryil Ramaphosa openly declared his support for the Russian Federation’s denazifications and demilitarization efforts, noting that the current situation “could have been avoided if NATO had heeded the warnings from amongst its own leaders and officials over the years that its eastward expansion would lead to greater, not less, instability in the region.” But that could just be the tip of the iceberg.Arguably more distressing for Western governments are the potential economic ramifications of pushing traditional non-NATO allies away. “Russian oil exports to India have quadrupled this month,” Financial Times wrote Friday.The fact that the world’s third-greatest oil producer and third-greatest oil consumer are pursuing their own trade relations, outside of the realm of potential Western interference, is “a sign of the vast reshaping of global energy flows” they say has taken place since the beginning of Russian special operations in Ukraine.And it’s now looking increasingly likely that Russia and India will go beyond a mere expansion in volume of oil sales, and move towards dropping the dollar together.For much of the so-called ‘Third World,’ official statements indicate the value of pursuing their own strategic interests now outweighs the risks of potentially jeopardizing relations with the West. In such countries, where the ongoing de-dollarization process inspires more relief than hysteria, long-standing anti-colonial grievances are reemerging.Still, there’s little evidence that Washington’s war hawks have gotten the memo. Sasse told Fox that “we need to demonstrate” that “freedom-loving peoples around the world would rather have U.S. leadership than Chinese oppression.” So far, at least, it’s unclear how his professed desire to “cut the Russian off from the global economy” might benefit the rest of the globe.

