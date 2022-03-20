https://sputniknews.com/20220320/researchers-discover-new-details-about-hidden-portrait-beneath-pablo-picasso-painting-1094030471.html

Researchers Discover New Details About Hidden Portrait Beneath Pablo Picasso Painting

This is not the first time that art experts have made extraordinary findings in the works of the famous artist. Using X-rays, one expert discovered a hidden painting under the 1903 masterpiece "The Blind Man's Meal". Last year, two doctoral researchers used AI to recreate the hidden painting dubbed "The Lonesome Crouching Nude".

Using data from X-radiography, infrared (IR) reflectance imaging spectroscopy, and X-ray fluorescence mapping, experts were able to see a portrait of a man as well as the stroke and the pigments the Spanish artist used. The presence of mercury suggests that Picasso used vermillion, researchers say.Further analysis has since revealed that "The Blue Room" was painted directly on top of the portrait with Picasso not priming it. Experts also said that the artist's palette was becoming more subdued. The portrait hidden beneath the "The Blue Room" is not the first secret painting uncovered by art experts. Several works by Picasso have been discovered over the years. Some of the paintings have been recreated using artificial intelligence.In 2021, Anthony Bourached and George Cann, doctoral researchers at Britain's University College London, revealed the "The Lonesome Crouching Nude", which hid for almost a century under the artist's masterpiece "The Blind Man's Meal".Bourached and Cann trained AI to replicate Picasso's brushstrokes after analysing multiple works by the artist. Their initiative was criticised by the UK representatives of Picasso's estate, who accused both experts of violating copyright laws.

