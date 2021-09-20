Picasso’s Daughter Donates 9 Heirlooms in Tax Arrangement With France
© REUTERS / POOLFrench Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot applaud after unveiling the painting "Enfant a la sucette assis sous une chaise, 1938" by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso at the Picasso Museum in Paris, France, September 20, 2021.
PARIS (Sputnik) - A daughter of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso has donated a collection of eight of her late father’s masterpieces and a sketchbook to France to pay off her inheritance tax.
The works were handed over at a ceremony in the Picasso Museum on Monday, in the presence of Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.
“It is an honour for our country to receive new works by Picasso. They will enrich and enlarge our cultural heritage,” Le Maire tweeted.
C'est un honneur pour notre pays d'accueillir de nouvelles œuvres de Picasso. Elles viennent enrichir et étoffer notre patrimoine culturel. @R_Bachelot https://t.co/dWRlo9xyqd
The works include “Child with a lollipop sitting under a chair,” a portrait of Picasso’s father “Don Jose Ruiz,” and a wooden Tiki statuette.
The donor, Maya Ruiz-Picasso, is Picasso’s eldest daughter, born in 1935 to French model Marie-Therese Walter. The collection will be showcased at an exhibition to open in April of next year.