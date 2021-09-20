Registration was successful!
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria

The works were handed over at a ceremony in the Picasso Museum on Monday, in the presence of Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire."It is an honour for our country to receive new works by Picasso. They will enrich and enlarge our cultural heritage," Le Maire tweeted.The works include "Child with a lollipop sitting under a chair," a portrait of Picasso's father "Don Jose Ruiz," and a wooden Tiki statuette.The donor, Maya Ruiz-Picasso, is Picasso's eldest daughter, born in 1935 to French model Marie-Therese Walter. The collection will be showcased at an exhibition to open in April of next year.
Picasso’s Daughter Donates 9 Heirlooms in Tax Arrangement With France

18:09 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOLFrench Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot applaud after unveiling the painting "Enfant a la sucette assis sous une chaise, 1938" by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso at the Picasso Museum in Paris, France, September 20, 2021.
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot applaud after unveiling the painting Enfant a la sucette assis sous une chaise, 1938 by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso at the Picasso Museum in Paris, France, September 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
PARIS (Sputnik) - A daughter of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso has donated a collection of eight of her late father’s masterpieces and a sketchbook to France to pay off her inheritance tax.
The works were handed over at a ceremony in the Picasso Museum on Monday, in the presence of Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.
“It is an honour for our country to receive new works by Picasso. They will enrich and enlarge our cultural heritage,” Le Maire tweeted.
The works include “Child with a lollipop sitting under a chair,” a portrait of Picasso’s father “Don Jose Ruiz,” and a wooden Tiki statuette.
The donor, Maya Ruiz-Picasso, is Picasso’s eldest daughter, born in 1935 to French model Marie-Therese Walter. The collection will be showcased at an exhibition to open in April of next year.
