International
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/finnish-president-says-joining-nato-can-escalate-security-situation-in-europe-1094029141.html
Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe
Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland is looking into ways of enhancing its security amid events in Ukraine but realizes that the option of joining NATO is linked to a... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T11:48+0000
2022-03-20T11:48+0000
russia
europe
finland
nato
sauli niinisto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107039/45/1070394553_0:0:3450:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_1896a4644febf37b7b829c0f8f131a2c.jpg
Finland now is a member of the European Union but not NATO. Its two main options moving forward are either to join NATO or boost the military cooperation with the United States and neighbouring Sweden without joining the alliance, Niinisto was cited as saying.Finland will ultimately put its security first when making the decision, the president said.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107039/45/1070394553_0:0:3216:2412_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2b8b563b14800311ef852bfceb182.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, europe, finland, nato, sauli niinisto

Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe

11:48 GMT 20.03.2022
© REUTERS / Ints KalninsA German soldier holds NATO flag during a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla
A German soldier holds NATO flag during a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
© REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland is looking into ways of enhancing its security amid events in Ukraine but realizes that the option of joining NATO is linked to a risk of escalation in Europe, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Sunday.

"The starting point is that we are looking at something else than continuing just like this," Niinisto told Financial Times.

Finland now is a member of the European Union but not NATO. Its two main options moving forward are either to join NATO or boost the military cooperation with the United States and neighbouring Sweden without joining the alliance, Niinisto was cited as saying.

"All these alternatives have an advantage that our security will improve," he said. "I understand very well that, for example, [joining] NATO might seem like our worries are over. But all the different alternatives include risks we have to recognise ... At the moment the major risk is escalation of the situation in Europe."

Finland will ultimately put its security first when making the decision, the president said.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала