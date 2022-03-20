https://sputniknews.com/20220320/finnish-president-says-joining-nato-can-escalate-security-situation-in-europe-1094029141.html

Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe

Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland is looking into ways of enhancing its security amid events in Ukraine but realizes that the option of joining NATO is linked to a... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-20T11:48+0000

2022-03-20T11:48+0000

2022-03-20T11:48+0000

russia

europe

finland

nato

sauli niinisto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107039/45/1070394553_0:0:3450:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_1896a4644febf37b7b829c0f8f131a2c.jpg

Finland now is a member of the European Union but not NATO. Its two main options moving forward are either to join NATO or boost the military cooperation with the United States and neighbouring Sweden without joining the alliance, Niinisto was cited as saying.Finland will ultimately put its security first when making the decision, the president said.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, europe, finland, nato, sauli niinisto