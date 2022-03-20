https://sputniknews.com/20220320/finnish-president-says-joining-nato-can-escalate-security-situation-in-europe-1094029141.html
Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe
Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland is looking into ways of enhancing its security amid events in Ukraine but realizes that the option of joining NATO is linked to a... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T11:48+0000
2022-03-20T11:48+0000
2022-03-20T11:48+0000
russia
europe
finland
nato
sauli niinisto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107039/45/1070394553_0:0:3450:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_1896a4644febf37b7b829c0f8f131a2c.jpg
Finland now is a member of the European Union but not NATO. Its two main options moving forward are either to join NATO or boost the military cooperation with the United States and neighbouring Sweden without joining the alliance, Niinisto was cited as saying.Finland will ultimately put its security first when making the decision, the president said.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107039/45/1070394553_0:0:3216:2412_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2b8b563b14800311ef852bfceb182.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, europe, finland, nato, sauli niinisto
Finnish President Says Joining NATO Can Escalate Security Situation in Europe
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland is looking into ways of enhancing its security amid events in Ukraine but realizes that the option of joining NATO is linked to a risk of escalation in Europe, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Sunday.
"The starting point is that we are looking at something else than continuing just like this," Niinisto told Financial Times.
Finland now is a member of the European Union but not NATO
. Its two main options moving forward are either to join NATO or boost the military cooperation with the United States and neighbouring Sweden without joining the alliance, Niinisto was cited as saying.
"All these alternatives have an advantage that our security will improve," he said. "I understand very well that, for example, [joining] NATO might seem like our worries are over. But all the different alternatives include risks we have to recognise ... At the moment the major risk is escalation of the situation in Europe."
Finland will ultimately put its security first when making the decision, the president said.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.