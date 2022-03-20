https://sputniknews.com/20220320/enemy-of-humanity-kim-dotcom-slams-us-plans-to-deploy-missiles-in-taiwan-okinawa-philippines-1094033515.html
A former US commander for the Indo-Pacific region mentioned last year that Washington was planning to build a system of missile launch sites that would be deployed on islands surrounding China.
Internet entrepreneur and founder of the now-defunct Megaupload file-sharing service Kim Dotcom has lashed out
at US foreign policy, lambasting the country as the "#1 enemy of humanity" in a recent tweet.
Dotcom recalled an article in the Japanese media outlet Nikkei that revealed US plans to build a "network of precision-strike missiles" stationed on the islands surrounding China. The system would reportedly be deployed on Okinawa, in the Philippines, and Taiwan – a breakaway Chinese province – as a part of $27.4 billion in spending allocated for the Indo-Pacific theatre over the next six years.
Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington against selling weapons to Taiwan and has called such actions unacceptable. Kim Dotcom argued that even if the Ukraine crisis doesn't trigger a global one, US plans to deploy missiles around China definitely would.
Back in March 2021, then-US top commander for the Indo-Pacific region Admiral Philip Davidson mentioned in his testimony before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that Washington hoped to create a network
of launch sites around China, brandishing land-based long-range missiles.
"A wider base of long-range precision fires, which are enabled by all our terrestrial forces — not just sea and air but by land forces as well — is critically important to stabilize what is becoming a more unstable environment in the Western Pacific", Davidson said.
Furthermore, an unclassified Indo-Pacific Command budget document, submitted to the Senate committee, confirmed that Taiwan and other islands, such as Okinawa and the Senkakus, are being looked at as potential sites for the missiles. The goal of the system is stated as being a deterrence against "acts of aggression or coercion" targeting US allies.
Specifically, the Pentagon was concerned about Beijing's alleged plans to seize Taiwan by force, Davidson said. He elaborated that according to the estimates, China might make a move in that direction within the decade, or at the earliest in six years, the admiral predicted.
