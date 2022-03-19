https://sputniknews.com/20220319/why-europe-needs-to-take-a-hard-look-at-itself-in-ukraine-1093995436.html

Why Europe 'Needs to Take a Hard Look at Itself' in Ukraine

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Professor Boaventura de Sousa Santos, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Coimbra (Portugal). His most recent book is Decolonising the University: The Challenge of Deep Cognitive Justice and he is the recipient of the 2022 Frantz Fanon Lifetime Achievement Award to discuss Europe’s complicity in the crisis in Ukraine by ignoring the longstanding problem of NATO aggression against Russia and the weaponization of Ukraine, the prioritization of financial interests by European governments over their people in failing to take any action to prevent conflict on the continent, the United States use of Europe as a junior partner and its historic domination over European affairs, and how the US rivalry with China factors into the US domination of Europe.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss the history of Nazi ideology in Brazil and the effort to “Ukrianize” Brazil by increasing the influence of neo-Nazis in the country, the communication and assistance that Ukrainian neo-Nazis provide to Brazilian neo-Nazis and Jair Bolsonaro’s connections to the ideology, and what this “Ukrainization” effort might mean in Brazil’s upcoming presidential elections.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments admitting that he failed to build relationships with players and his efforts to change baseball and “fix” the game to make more money for the team owners, what Manfred’s many failures including the lockout mean for his future as the MLB commissioner, Lia Thomas’ historic victory in NCAA swimming and the transphobic discussion around her that has grown more vitriolic over time, and Red Star Belgrade fans holding a banner highlighting NATO interventions amid the current crisis of NATO aggression and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss recent protests at Howard University by non-tenured and adjunct faculty calling for better pay and how it connects to recent student protests over housing conditions on campus, the extremely bellicose rhetoric of the mainstream media toward Russia and its pushing of a no fly zone over Ukraine, and the weaponization and fake concern for women’s sports only when transgender women win.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

