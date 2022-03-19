https://sputniknews.com/20220319/watch-madonna-get-drunk-on-camera-as-she-promotes-frozen-remix-mv-with-sickick-fireboy-dml-1094014068.html
Madonna's song "Frozen" came out in 1998 and instantly became an absolute banger and a worldwide commercial success that some believe contributed to the evolution of pop music. In 2021, the iconic single found a second wind after American DJ Sickick dropped a fresh remix that went viral on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
Here is your weekend vibe from Madonna.
The pop icon on Saturday took to Instagram to promote a music video for the remix of one of her most famous singles, "Frozen".
In a short chaotic clip posted on her account, captioned "This is... Mer-Donna", Madonna is seen rocking a black leather outfit and taking sips of champagne while urging people to check out the remix.
"Hi... I'm drunk. [...] Nobody touch me. I'm going to call the police. [...] Make sure you check out my new Frozen remix!" Madonna is heard ranting. "That was so good. I’m feeling so strong”.
She then flexed her muscles on camera.
Madonna's 1998 single "Frozen" has been back at the top of the dance charts since late 2021, when American DJ Sickick released a remix of the song, sprinkling the classic melodic sound with fresh beats. The new take quickly went viral on TikTok and Instagram, garnering thousands of views. In December of the same year, Sickick released the remix on digital platforms; on Spotify it has eclipsed 38 million streams.
In March 2022, Madonna, Sickick, and Nigerian musician Fireboy DML released a new collaboration on "Frozen", propelling the track back to the charts. The music video came out on 10 March, reaping 2.5 million views in eight days.
The original "Frozen" music video, uploaded on YouTube 12 years ago, boasts more than 134 million views.
