https://sputniknews.com/20220319/watch-madonna-get-drunk-on-camera-as-she-promotes-frozen-remix-mv-with-sickick-fireboy-dml-1094014068.html

Watch Madonna Get Drunk on Camera as She Promotes 'Frozen' Remix MV With Sickick, Fireboy DML

Watch Madonna Get Drunk on Camera as She Promotes 'Frozen' Remix MV With Sickick, Fireboy DML

Madonna's song "Frozen" came out in 1998 and instantly became an absolute banger and a worldwide commercial success that some believe contributed to the... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T15:54+0000

2022-03-19T15:54+0000

2022-03-19T15:54+0000

madonna

music

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/13/1094014191_0:0:2847:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_48b0f2e161e34754ba8e41ad8188e660.jpg

Here is your weekend vibe from Madonna.The pop icon on Saturday took to Instagram to promote a music video for the remix of one of her most famous singles, "Frozen". In a short chaotic clip posted on her account, captioned "This is... Mer-Donna", Madonna is seen rocking a black leather outfit and taking sips of champagne while urging people to check out the remix.She then flexed her muscles on camera.Madonna's 1998 single "Frozen" has been back at the top of the dance charts since late 2021, when American DJ Sickick released a remix of the song, sprinkling the classic melodic sound with fresh beats. The new take quickly went viral on TikTok and Instagram, garnering thousands of views. In December of the same year, Sickick released the remix on digital platforms; on Spotify it has eclipsed 38 million streams.In March 2022, Madonna, Sickick, and Nigerian musician Fireboy DML released a new collaboration on "Frozen", propelling the track back to the charts. The music video came out on 10 March, reaping 2.5 million views in eight days.The original "Frozen" music video, uploaded on YouTube 12 years ago, boasts more than 134 million views.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

madonna, music, viral