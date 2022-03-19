https://sputniknews.com/20220319/pakistani-fm-says-pm-imran-khan-will-not-step-down-despite-looming-confidence-vote-1094001911.html

Pakistani FM Says PM Imran Khan Will Not Step Down Despite Looming Confidence Vote

Pakistani FM Says PM Imran Khan Will Not Step Down Despite Looming Confidence Vote

Around 100 opposition parliamentarians earlier submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat against Pakistan's ruling party... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T11:34+0000

2022-03-19T11:34+0000

2022-03-19T11:34+0000

pakistan

pakistan

imran khan

tehreek-e-insaf (pti)

southeast asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/13/1094009663_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07e7a2c7cea573f019104cff2820160d.jpg

Amid political turmoil, Pakistan's ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not step down from his position.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's assertion came after two of the governing party's allies — Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) suggested removing Imran Khan from his position to win a vote of confidence in the National Assembly that is expected to be held on 28 March.The vote comes as opposition members from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on 8 March alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician Khan had failed to control inflation in the country and was responsible for the nation's economic crisis and they submitted a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and the country's ruling party PTI. Uncertainty looms over Imran Khan's government as 24 legislators from his party on Friday threatened to vote against him on the no-confidence vote in parliament. All 24 of these parliamentarians are reportedly staying in a guest house in the country's Sindh Province, which is governed by the opposition party PPP.In the 342-seat National Assembly, Khan's party has 155 members in the House and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in power. If the aforementioned allies and 24 dissenting legislators vote against the PTI government, then the Khan government may fall short of a majority and may have to resign.MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told Pakistan's Geo News that he thinks there is no chance for Imran Khan to remain PM.Qureshi has appealed to the dissenting legislators to speak with the party about their concerns, however, he also warned them that if they chose to remain dissidents, the party would issue a show-cause notice. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was with Qureshi during the press conference, said that they've also asked the Supreme Court to disqualify the rebel lawmakers.On Friday afternoon, supporters and members of the ruling PTI protested outside the Sindh House against the 24 dissident lawmakers.Videos shared on social media appear to show protesters trying to barge into the Sindh House and chanting slogans against the group of estranged lawmakers.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

pakistan

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

pakistan, pakistan, imran khan, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), southeast asia