Pakistan Rejects India's Statement About 'Accidental' Missile Launch as Unacceptable

Minutes after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that a probe had been launched into an "accidental" missile launch into Pakistan last week, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejected New Delhi's explanation, as he reiterated Islamabad's demand that a "joint probe" be launched to address the matter.Pakistan's foreign minister further revealed that he had written to the United Nations Secretary General as well the president of the UN Security Council over the incident.Qureshi criticised the "lack of outrage" over the incident, which he said could have led to a "war between two nuclear states".The top Pakistani diplomat said he had raised several questions in his communication with the UN. Pakistan also sought information whether the missile was "equipped with a self-destruct mechanism"."Why did India fail to inform Pakistan and wait until Pakistan announced the incident?" Qureshi also asked.India Launches Probe After 'Accidentally' Firing Missile Into PakistanIndia has earlier launched a review of its standard operating procedures (SOPs) guarding the operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after a missile, which got fired accidentally last week, and landed in neighbouring Pakistan.Singh underlined that the missile was accidentally launched during “routine maintenance and inspection”.India first admitted on 11 March that a “technical malfunction” led to the “accidental firing” of a missile, a day after Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar held a press conference to disclose the incident. A release by India’s Ministry of Defence stated that a “high-level court of enquiry” had also been ordered to probe the incident.Pakistan also lodged a strong protest over the incident with the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) at the High Commission in Islamabad on 10 March.The statement claimed that the “super-sonic flying object” entered Pakistan from Suratgarh city in India’s Rajasthan state, and landed near Mian Channu city in Pakistan's Punjab province, causing damage to civilian property.Then, on 12 March, the Pakistani government again summoned the Indian Cd’A and rejected the “simplistic explanations” offered by Delhi. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

