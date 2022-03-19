LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Admits Ukraine Lost Access to Sea of Azov

UK Foreign Secretary Believes Sanctions Against Russian Businessmen Will Not Be Lifted

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believes that the sanctions against Russian businessmen imposed over the military operation in Ukraine will not be lifted.

“It’s extremely difficult. These oligarchs have enabled Vladimir Putin to do what he’s doing. There is blood on his hands,” Truss told the Times newspaper when asked if the sanctions against the Russian businessman will be lifted.

She added that Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who owned FC Chelsea, was unlikely to return to the United Kingdom.