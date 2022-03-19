LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Admits Ukraine Lost Access to Sea of Azov
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on 24 February in order to protect the people of Donbass, as they have been suffering from an eight-year long war waged by Kiev that has claimed some 14,000 lives.
As Russian forces continue advancing in the special operation, the Ukrainian military admitted on Saturday that it had lost access to the Sea of Azov. Russian troops as well as the DPR and LPR people's militias are pressing forward, reclaiming multiple settlements in Donbass and tightening the encirclement around the remaining forces of radicals in Mariupol.
In the meantime, Moscow and Kiev have reached progress on several issues during peace negotiations, including Ukraine's neutral status and non-entry to NATO, according to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
UK Foreign Secretary Believes Sanctions Against Russian Businessmen Will Not Be Lifted
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believes that the sanctions against Russian businessmen imposed over the military operation in Ukraine will not be lifted.
“It’s extremely difficult. These oligarchs have enabled Vladimir Putin to do what he’s doing. There is blood on his hands,” Truss told the Times newspaper when asked if the sanctions against the Russian businessman will be lifted.
She added that Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who owned FC Chelsea, was unlikely to return to the United Kingdom.
04:49 GMT 19.03.2022
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Admits Ukraine Lost Access to Sea of Azov
The Ukrainian forces have lost access to the Sea of Azov as a result of the offensive of the Russian armed forces and those of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ukrainian Defence Ministry admitted.
"The occupants have partially achieved success in the Donetsk operational area: they have temporarily deprived Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov", the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.