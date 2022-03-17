LIVE UPDATES: US House Votes to Suspend Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus

US House Passes Bill Suspending Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would suspend normal United States trade relations with Russia and Belarus and would allow it to implement tariffs above the standard World Trade Organization rates.



The House passed the the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act with a final vote of 424-8.The legislation will now head to the Senate for consideration.



Eight Republican congressmen voted against the measure, including Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Greene, Glenn Grothman, Thomas Massie and Chip Roy.

