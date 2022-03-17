International
LIVE UPDATES: US House Votes to Suspend Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus
LIVE UPDATES: US House Votes to Suspend Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus
The bill is one of several working its way through Congress aimed at what US officials say is "imposing costs" on Russia and Belarus for the special operation... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
A view of the U.S. Capitol, silhouetted by an umbrella during a storm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: US House Votes to Suspend Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus

20:29 GMT 17.03.2022
The bill is one of several working its way through Congress aimed at what US officials say is "imposing costs" on Russia and Belarus for the special operation conducted in Ukraine. The measures include legislation to exclude Russia from various international organizations and expand sanctions enforcement to foreign subsidiaries of US companies.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
While peace talks are underway between Russia and Ukraine, Western nations are continuing to pump Kiev with weapons. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested that they supply Kiev with air defense systems, after the United states rejected the idea of declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
20:31 GMT 17.03.2022
US House Passes Bill Suspending Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would suspend normal United States trade relations with Russia and Belarus and would allow it to implement tariffs above the standard World Trade Organization rates.

The House passed the the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act with a final vote of 424-8.The legislation will now head to the Senate for consideration.

Eight Republican congressmen voted against the measure, including Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Greene, Glenn Grothman, Thomas Massie and Chip Roy.
20:30 GMT 17.03.2022
Biden in Call With Xi to Assess Where China Stands on Ukraine - White House
"This is an opportunity for President Biden to assess where President Xi stands," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "There has been, of course, rhetorical support or the absence of clear rhetoric and denunciation or the absence of denunciation by China of what Russia is doing."
