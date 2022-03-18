International
Most Uber, Lyft Drivers Quit or Are Driving Less Due to High Gas Prices - Poll
Most Uber, Lyft Drivers Quit or Are Driving Less Due to High Gas Prices - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of US drivers for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are either quitting or driving less because of high gasoline prices
A total of 325 people responded to the survey from March 3 to 11. It shows that 122 people said they are driving less while 50 others said they quit driving because of the gas prices.Another 118 said they have not made any changes to their routine and 35 others said they're driving more.The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.27 as of Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.The national average hit an all-time high on March 11 at $4.33.Gasoline prices spiked in the country after the United States and its European partners imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. The price further increased after the Biden administration announced a ban on Russian oil imports earlier this month.
20:27 GMT 18.03.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of US drivers for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are either quitting or driving less because of high gasoline prices, according to a survey conducted by the Ride Share Guy.
A total of 325 people responded to the survey from March 3 to 11. It shows that 122 people said they are driving less while 50 others said they quit driving because of the gas prices.
Another 118 said they have not made any changes to their routine and 35 others said they're driving more.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.27 as of Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.
The national average hit an all-time high on March 11 at $4.33.
Gasoline prices spiked in the country after the United States and its European partners imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. The price further increased after the Biden administration announced a ban on Russian oil imports earlier this month.
