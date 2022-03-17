International
Sputnik International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The ministry has released footage of the aircraft destroying the Ukrainian military infrastructure."The crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed warehouses with weapons and ammunition," the ministry said in a statement.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
VIDEO: Russian Su-25 Aircraft Destroys Military Warehouses of Ukrainian Forces

07:23 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 07:31 GMT 17.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Su-25 attack aircraft have destroyed military warehouses of the Ukrainian forces overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry has released footage of the aircraft destroying the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
"The crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed warehouses with weapons and ammunition," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
