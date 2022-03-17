https://sputniknews.com/20220317/video-russian-su-25-aircraft-destroy-military-warehouses-of-ukrainian-forces-1093949343.html

VIDEO: Russian Su-25 Aircraft Destroys Military Warehouses of Ukrainian Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Su-25 attack aircraft have destroyed military warehouses of the Ukrainian forces overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

The ministry has released footage of the aircraft destroying the Ukrainian military infrastructure."The crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed warehouses with weapons and ammunition," the ministry said in a statement.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

