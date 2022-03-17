https://sputniknews.com/20220317/russia-urges-us-to-stop-lying-cover-events-in-ukraine-impartially-1093943943.html

Russia Urges US to Stop Lying, Cover Events in Ukraine Impartially

Russia Urges US to Stop Lying, Cover Events in Ukraine Impartially

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Moscow is calling on Washington to stop spreading false information and engage in objective coverage of events in Ukraine

"We draw attention to the ongoing disinformation campaign in the American media about what is happening in Ukraine. Another example was the fake circulated in the local press about the alleged involvement of the Russian Armed Forces in the attack on the Mariupol drama theater... We urge you to stop lying and engage in objective coverage of events in Ukraine," the embassy said on Telegram.The embassy suggested that those who are "really interested in true information" about the events taking place in Ukraine should be guided by Russian resources, in particular, data from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Washington.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the accusations by the Kiev regime against Russia of allegedly delivering an air strike on the drama theater in Mariupol, where civilians could be held hostage, are not true - Russian aircraft did not carry out any strikes on ground targets. According to the ministry, it was previously known from refugees who had escaped from Mariupol that neo-Nazis from the Azov battalion could hold civilians hostage in the theater, using upper floors as firing points.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, adding that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

ukraine

russia

