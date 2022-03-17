Poland's Karolina Bielawska Crowned Miss World 2021, Indian-American Shree Saini is 1st Runner-Up
Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska (2nd L) is greeted after winning the 70th Miss World beauty pageant at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022
The top 6 contestants who made it to the finale of Miss World were from the United States, Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and Cote D’Ivoire.
Congratulations are pouring in from across the globe for Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska for winning the 70th edition of the Miss World 2021 pageant, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Karolina, who is currently pursuing a Master in Management Studies and works as a model, clinched the coveted title of Miss World after beating contestants from the USA, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland and Cote d’Ivoire in the finale.
The social media handle of Miss World made the announcement on social media, and posted a video in which Karolina can be seen crowned by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica as her successor.
Karolina Bielawska of Poland is Miss World 2021— Pageanthology 101 (@Pgeanthology101) March 17, 2022
Congratulations!#MissWorld #MissWorld2021 #Pageanthology101 pic.twitter.com/1ZPclVsU8W
While Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States became the 1st runner-up, Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa was the 2nd runner-up.
Miss World 2021 USA Shree Saini, who finished first runner-up, believes that dignity is the most valuable human right as this ensues equality and proper communication. #MissWorld2021 pic.twitter.com/bBilGKq7Dg— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) March 17, 2022
‘WE FALL TO BE ABLE TO GET BACK UP’— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) March 17, 2022
Miss World 2021 Côte d’Ivoire Olivia Yace, who finished second runner-up, shared that bouncing back despite difficulties was the most important lesson that the COVID-19 pandemic taught her. #MissWorld2021 pic.twitter.com/DKxzzjZ8iT
India's Manasa Varanasi failed to make it into the top six.