Poland's Karolina Bielawska Crowned Miss World 2021, Indian-American Shree Saini is 1st Runner-Up
The top 6 contestants who made it to the finale of Miss World were from the United States, Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and Cote D'Ivoire.
Congratulations are pouring in from across the globe for Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska for winning the 70th edition of the Miss World 2021 pageant, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Karolina, who is currently pursuing a Master in Management Studies and works as a model, clinched the coveted title of Miss World after beating contestants from the USA, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland and Cote d’Ivoire in the finale.The social media handle of Miss World made the announcement on social media, and posted a video in which Karolina can be seen crowned by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica as her successor.While Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States became the 1st runner-up, Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa was the 2nd runner-up.India's Manasa Varanasi failed to make it into the top six.
society, miss world, poland

09:51 GMT 17.03.2022
Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska (2nd L) is greeted after winning the 70th Miss World beauty pageant at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022
Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska (2nd L) is greeted after winning the 70th Miss World beauty pageant at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / RICARDO ARDUENGO
The top 6 contestants who made it to the finale of Miss World were from the United States, Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and Cote D’Ivoire.
