Biden: Jeff Zients to Leave as US COVID-19 Czar, Be Replaced by Ashish Jha

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients is leaving his position and will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, President Joe... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

Under Zients’ management, the White House COVID-19 response team made a great job, which allowed the United States to vaccinate most of the population and achieve other important milestones, the president added.A lot of work has yet to be done, Biden noted, stressing the need to continue vaccination, improve schools and workplaces in order to maintain health safety, and provide more COVID-19 tests and masks, along with finding new methods of treatment.He expressed confidence that Jha, one of the leading public health experts in America, is the perfect person to continue progress in fighting COVID-19.

