International
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/white-house-says-its-running-out-of-money-for-covid-after-congress-reroutes-cash-to-ukraine-1093936260.html
White House Says It’s Running Out of Money for Covid After Congress Reroutes Cash to Ukraine
White House Says It’s Running Out of Money for Covid After Congress Reroutes Cash to Ukraine
President Joe Biden signed a funding bill into law Tuesday to keep the US government from shutting down through September, with the $1.5 trillion legislation... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T17:41+0000
2022-03-16T17:41+0000
ukraine
coronavirus
funding
spending
congress
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082782318_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c1795863696924e78344fb2505404a6.jpg
The White House has announced that it will be “winding down” a range of COVID-related programmes, including efforts to detect new variants, and testing, treatment, vaccination and boosters for people without health insurance.The move comes following Congress’s failure to add $22.5 billion in proposed Covid spending into the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022. Biden made no mention of the coronavirus in his speech Tuesday after signing the bill into law, apart from a side remark about the need to “take on the challenges of mental health, which have been exacerbated because of the Covid problem.”Republican lawmakers resisted adding new spending for the coronavirus into the appropriations bill, citing the lack of clarity about where many of the dollars already appropriated over the past two years have gone.In a “fact sheet” put out on its website Tuesday, the White House lamented that “as we enter a new moment in the pandemic, Congress has not provided us with the funding we need to continue the COVID-19 response and minimize the pandemic’s impact to the nation and our economy.”The administration emphasized that unless the requested cash was found and forked over, America “will not have enough additional boosters or variant specific vaccines, if needed, for all Americans.” Additionally, the government won’t have the money for monoclonal antibody treatments. On top of that, “the federal government will be unable to sustain the testing capacity we built over the last 14 months, as we head into the second half of the year.”The government has spent over $6 trillion in Covid-19 related funding approved by Congress over the past two years, with Republicans in the Senate penning inquiries to the feds asking how much money was spent on each particular testing and vaccine programme, and whether any money has been left unspent, or promised but not disbursed.The $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid, equivalent to nearly 1/10th of the country’s GDP, will include $3.5 billion for weaponry and other “defence supports,” $3 billion for the deployment of troops in countries near Ukraine, and about $3 billion for humanitarian assistance. Commenting on the spending in his speech Tuesday, President Biden hailed it as a victory in the effort “to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/second-gentleman-tests-positive-for-covid-19-harris-cancels-event-appearance---white-house-1093912963.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/peoples-convoy-truckers-finally-arrive-in-washington-dc-prompt-major-traffic-delays-1093876375.html
ukraine
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082782318_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7c477c7e947178c6ad31527c043a20e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, coronavirus, funding, spending, congress, white house

White House Says It’s Running Out of Money for Covid After Congress Reroutes Cash to Ukraine

17:41 GMT 16.03.2022
© REUTERS / Jim BourgA view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021.
A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
© REUTERS / Jim Bourg
SubscribeGoogle news
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
President Joe Biden signed a funding bill into law Tuesday to keep the US government from shutting down through September, with the $1.5 trillion legislation including $13.6 billion in additional military and economic support for Ukraine amid the Russian special operation in the country.
The White House has announced that it will be “winding down” a range of COVID-related programmes, including efforts to detect new variants, and testing, treatment, vaccination and boosters for people without health insurance.
The move comes following Congress’s failure to add $22.5 billion in proposed Covid spending into the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022. Biden made no mention of the coronavirus in his speech Tuesday after signing the bill into law, apart from a side remark about the need to “take on the challenges of mental health, which have been exacerbated because of the Covid problem.”
Republican lawmakers resisted adding new spending for the coronavirus into the appropriations bill, citing the lack of clarity about where many of the dollars already appropriated over the past two years have gone.
In a “fact sheet” put out on its website Tuesday, the White House lamented that “as we enter a new moment in the pandemic, Congress has not provided us with the funding we need to continue the COVID-19 response and minimize the pandemic’s impact to the nation and our economy.”
“With cases rising abroad, scientific and medical experts have been clear that in the next couple of months there could be increasing cases of Covid-19 here in the US as well. As the administration has warned, failure to fund these efforts now will have severe consequences as we will not be equipped to deal with a future surge. Waiting to provide funding once we’re in a surge will be too late,” the White House warned.
The administration emphasized that unless the requested cash was found and forked over, America “will not have enough additional boosters or variant specific vaccines, if needed, for all Americans.” Additionally, the government won’t have the money for monoclonal antibody treatments. On top of that, “the federal government will be unable to sustain the testing capacity we built over the last 14 months, as we head into the second half of the year.”
Commenting on the funding gap, White House Covid response deputy coordinator Natalie Quillian emphasized that the government was only asking for “a modest investment,” and said Americans needed “to remember the dark days and how quickly a variant can come.”
Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Kamala Harris - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
Second Gentleman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Harris Cancels Event Appearance - White House
04:59 GMT
The government has spent over $6 trillion in Covid-19 related funding approved by Congress over the past two years, with Republicans in the Senate penning inquiries to the feds asking how much money was spent on each particular testing and vaccine programme, and whether any money has been left unspent, or promised but not disbursed.
The $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid, equivalent to nearly 1/10th of the country’s GDP, will include $3.5 billion for weaponry and other “defence supports,” $3 billion for the deployment of troops in countries near Ukraine, and about $3 billion for humanitarian assistance. Commenting on the spending in his speech Tuesday, President Biden hailed it as a victory in the effort “to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine.”
A written message reading follow me to D.C. is seen on the back of a truck as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that travelled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
'People's Convoy' Truckers Finally Arrive in Washington DC, Prompt Major Traffic Delays
14 March, 23:43 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала