https://sputniknews.com/20220316/video-suspect-in-moma-stabbing-attack-arrested-in-philadelphia-after-three-day-hunt-1093910290.html

Video: Suspect in MoMA Stabbing Attack Arrested in Philadelphia After Three-Day Hunt

Video: Suspect in MoMA Stabbing Attack Arrested in Philadelphia After Three-Day Hunt

Gary Cabana, 60, suspected for stabbing two 24-year-old employees at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, was arrested on Tuesday at a Greyhound Bus Terminal... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T01:42+0000

2022-03-16T01:42+0000

2022-03-16T01:40+0000

museum of modern art (moma)

crime

violence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093879139_0:102:342:294_1920x0_80_0_0_8b928a746f80344431970343c2de3edd.png

Police confirmed that they had arrested Cabana at the Greyhound Bus Terminal, asleep on a bench at 1:35 a.m. local time, after he set a hotel room on fire.Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Philadelphia police contacted the New York Police Department to report the fire at the Best Western hotel, set by a man who was using the alias Joseph Cabana. Gary Cabana wrote on social media that his middle name was “Joe”.Security at the Greyhound station spotted Cabana after they were alerted of his identification by police.Philadelphia police say they are unsure as to why Cabana traveled from NYC to Philadelphia.On Saturday, Cabana attacked two 24-year-old employees at MoMA in midtown Manhattan. The attack prompted the museum to evacuate and close the following day while police began a manhunt.Surveillance footage shows Cabana ramming his way through the museum’s revolving doors, jumping over the front counter, cornering three frightened employees and stabbing two helpless 24-year-olds. The security guard on duty threw items at Cabana, who asked, “Where’s your gun?”, before fleeing the scene.Reportedly, Cabana’s membership to MoMA had been revoked on Friday following two incidents of disorderly conduct. On Saturday, when Cabana arrived at the museum, ostensibly to see a film, he was denied entrance. Cabana told The Post that he received a letter from the museum’s security director stating that he was “aggressive [and] disruptive”. Allegedly, this led him to “snap” and stab the two museum employees.Before his arrest, Cabana was relatively active on social media, posting on both Instagram and Facebook. In one Facebook post he alluded to possible mental health issues.“Bipolar disorder is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde,” posted Cabana, who claimed a woman named "Barbara" was responsible for a “frame job”, a term he used in reference to the revocation of his museum membership. In a message on Instagram to The Post, Cabana blamed the people he stabbed for conspiring with “Barbara”.The two museum employees were stabbed several times but were rushed to Bellevue hospital after the attack. They have since then been released.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

museum of modern art (moma), crime, violence