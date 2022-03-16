Video: Suspect in MoMA Stabbing Attack Arrested in Philadelphia After Three-Day Hunt
Gary Cabana, 60, suspected for stabbing two 24-year-old employees at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, was arrested on Tuesday at a Greyhound Bus Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Police confirmed that they had arrested Cabana at the Greyhound Bus Terminal, asleep on a bench at 1:35 a.m. local time, after he set a hotel room on fire.
Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Philadelphia police contacted the New York Police Department to report the fire at the Best Western hotel, set by a man who was using the alias Joseph Cabana. Gary Cabana wrote on social media that his middle name was “Joe”.
Security at the Greyhound station spotted Cabana after they were alerted of his identification by police.
LISTEN: @MuseumModernArt stabbing suspect Gary Cabana,60, arrested in Philadelphia 1:30am, told us @PhillyPolice are “Best cops in the United States. They just made the United States safe, I’m public enemy number one.” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/nFSPLgBZzk— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 15, 2022
“I’m the guy you’re looking for,” he reportedly said. “I had a bad day.” Footage shows Cabana being led away in handcuffs. “I appreciate you guys, really. I really do. Best cops in the United States over here,” Cabana said, referring to Philadelphia police.
Philadelphia police say they are unsure as to why Cabana traveled from NYC to Philadelphia.
On Saturday, Cabana attacked two 24-year-old employees at MoMA in midtown Manhattan. The attack prompted the museum to evacuate and close the following day while police began a manhunt.
Surveillance footage shows Cabana ramming his way through the museum’s revolving doors, jumping over the front counter, cornering three frightened employees and stabbing two helpless 24-year-olds. The security guard on duty threw items at Cabana, who asked, “Where’s your gun?”, before fleeing the scene.
WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO:— Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) March 13, 2022
NYPD released security video of knife attack at MOMA. Police hunting for 60 year old Gary Cabana. Cops say a day after he had his museum membership revoked for previous disorderly conduct -he returned Saturday-was denied entry then stabbed two employees. pic.twitter.com/zCobr3xSCq
Reportedly, Cabana’s membership to MoMA had been revoked on Friday following two incidents of disorderly conduct. On Saturday, when Cabana arrived at the museum, ostensibly to see a film, he was denied entrance. Cabana told The Post that he received a letter from the museum’s security director stating that he was “aggressive [and] disruptive”. Allegedly, this led him to “snap” and stab the two museum employees.
Before his arrest, Cabana was relatively active on social media, posting on both Instagram and Facebook. In one Facebook post he alluded to possible mental health issues.
“Bipolar disorder is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde,” posted Cabana, who claimed a woman named "Barbara" was responsible for a “frame job”, a term he used in reference to the revocation of his museum membership. In a message on Instagram to The Post, Cabana blamed the people he stabbed for conspiring with “Barbara”.
The two museum employees were stabbed several times but were rushed to Bellevue hospital after the attack. They have since then been released.
