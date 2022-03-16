International
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/video-suspect-in-moma-stabbing-attack-arrested-in-philadelphia-after-three-day-hunt-1093910290.html
Video: Suspect in MoMA Stabbing Attack Arrested in Philadelphia After Three-Day Hunt
Video: Suspect in MoMA Stabbing Attack Arrested in Philadelphia After Three-Day Hunt
Gary Cabana, 60, suspected for stabbing two 24-year-old employees at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, was arrested on Tuesday at a Greyhound Bus Terminal
museum of modern art (moma)
crime
violence
Police confirmed that they had arrested Cabana at the Greyhound Bus Terminal, asleep on a bench at 1:35 a.m. local time, after he set a hotel room on fire.Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Philadelphia police contacted the New York Police Department to report the fire at the Best Western hotel, set by a man who was using the alias Joseph Cabana. Gary Cabana wrote on social media that his middle name was "Joe".Security at the Greyhound station spotted Cabana after they were alerted of his identification by police.Philadelphia police say they are unsure as to why Cabana traveled from NYC to Philadelphia.On Saturday, Cabana attacked two 24-year-old employees at MoMA in midtown Manhattan. The attack prompted the museum to evacuate and close the following day while police began a manhunt.Surveillance footage shows Cabana ramming his way through the museum's revolving doors, jumping over the front counter, cornering three frightened employees and stabbing two helpless 24-year-olds. The security guard on duty threw items at Cabana, who asked, "Where's your gun?", before fleeing the scene.Reportedly, Cabana's membership to MoMA had been revoked on Friday following two incidents of disorderly conduct. On Saturday, when Cabana arrived at the museum, ostensibly to see a film, he was denied entrance. Cabana told The Post that he received a letter from the museum's security director stating that he was "aggressive [and] disruptive". Allegedly, this led him to "snap" and stab the two museum employees.Before his arrest, Cabana was relatively active on social media, posting on both Instagram and Facebook. In one Facebook post he alluded to possible mental health issues."Bipolar disorder is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde," posted Cabana, who claimed a woman named "Barbara" was responsible for a "frame job", a term he used in reference to the revocation of his museum membership. In a message on Instagram to The Post, Cabana blamed the people he stabbed for conspiring with "Barbara".The two museum employees were stabbed several times but were rushed to Bellevue hospital after the attack. They have since then been released.
01:42 GMT 16.03.2022
Gary Cabana, 60, suspected for stabbing two 24-year-old employees at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, was arrested on Tuesday at a Greyhound Bus Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Police confirmed that they had arrested Cabana at the Greyhound Bus Terminal, asleep on a bench at 1:35 a.m. local time, after he set a hotel room on fire.
Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Philadelphia police contacted the New York Police Department to report the fire at the Best Western hotel, set by a man who was using the alias Joseph Cabana. Gary Cabana wrote on social media that his middle name was “Joe”.
Security at the Greyhound station spotted Cabana after they were alerted of his identification by police.
“I’m the guy you’re looking for,” he reportedly said. “I had a bad day.” Footage shows Cabana being led away in handcuffs. “I appreciate you guys, really. I really do. Best cops in the United States over here,” Cabana said, referring to Philadelphia police.
Philadelphia police say they are unsure as to why Cabana traveled from NYC to Philadelphia.
On Saturday, Cabana attacked two 24-year-old employees at MoMA in midtown Manhattan. The attack prompted the museum to evacuate and close the following day while police began a manhunt.
Surveillance footage shows Cabana ramming his way through the museum’s revolving doors, jumping over the front counter, cornering three frightened employees and stabbing two helpless 24-year-olds. The security guard on duty threw items at Cabana, who asked, “Where’s your gun?”, before fleeing the scene.
Reportedly, Cabana’s membership to MoMA had been revoked on Friday following two incidents of disorderly conduct. On Saturday, when Cabana arrived at the museum, ostensibly to see a film, he was denied entrance. Cabana told The Post that he received a letter from the museum’s security director stating that he was “aggressive [and] disruptive”. Allegedly, this led him to “snap” and stab the two museum employees.
Before his arrest, Cabana was relatively active on social media, posting on both Instagram and Facebook. In one Facebook post he alluded to possible mental health issues.
“Bipolar disorder is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde,” posted Cabana, who claimed a woman named "Barbara" was responsible for a “frame job”, a term he used in reference to the revocation of his museum membership. In a message on Instagram to The Post, Cabana blamed the people he stabbed for conspiring with “Barbara”.
The two museum employees were stabbed several times but were rushed to Bellevue hospital after the attack. They have since then been released.
