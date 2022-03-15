https://sputniknews.com/20220315/cops-evacuate-nyc-church-as-manhunt-for-moma-stabbing-suspect-continues-1093878983.html

Cops Evacuate New York City Church as Manhunt for MoMA Stabbing Suspect Rages On

Police evacuated a church in Manhattan on Monday while searching for 60-year-old Gary Cabana, who allegedly stabbed two 24-year-old employees at the Museum of... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

A 911 call prompted police to evacuate the St. Francis of Assisi Church on West 31st Street around noon. Investigators searched for Cabana but were unsuccessful. No arrests have yet been made.“Somebody calls 911 and says, ‘Hey, the guy you’re looking for the museum thing, I just saw him go into the church,'” a police source told The New York Post. “And then somebody else says, ‘He went into this building and he didn’t come out.’”“They find the guy and it turns out not to be the right guy. It’s just a guy who looks like the MoMA guy. We’re looking for him. We’ll get him,” the source added.Cabana is accused of stabbing two 24 year-old employees at MoMA on Saturday. The incident unfolded after he had his museum membership revoked on Friday following two reported outbursts. Barred from the grounds, his attempt to enter the museum on Saturday to watch a film proved problematic. Cabana told The Post that he received a letter from the museum’s security director stating he was “aggressive [and] disruptive”.Unfortunately, suspicion from the museum’s staff proved to ring true. Surveillance video shows the man barging through the entrance, jumping over the front counter, and cornering three cowering employees. The security guard threw random objects at the enraged man and the victims were able to escape.Both the victims were rushed to Bellevue hospital and treated for their non-fatal stab wounds. They have since then been released.Cabana fled the scene and has been on the lam, but contacted a reporter from The Post to share his insight as to why he stabbed the two individuals who are less than half his age.In a deranged message on Facebook, Cabana wrote, “What is worse? Hackers or Journos. Right now, I LOVE MY HACKERS for taking my mind off this frame job by MoMA.” Cabana believes he is being falsely accused and said he was neither warned nor escorted on the two occasions he allegedly caused disruptions that led to his membership being revoked.“Bipolar disorder is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde,” wrote the suspect, who says a woman named "Barbara" is responsible for the “frame job”. In a message on Instagram to The Post, Cabana blames the young women he stabbed for conspiring with “Barbara”.He then told The Post he was heading to Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach belonging to former President Trump.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

