US President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Assistance to Ukraine

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that US President Joe Biden is expected to announce that his administration will provide... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington DC where US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine.On Saturday, Joe Biden authorised a drawdown of up to $200 million in spending for "defence articles" and military training to provide military assistance to Ukraine. This followed a $350 million arms package approved by Biden in February.On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry has said the operation targets only Ukraine's military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

