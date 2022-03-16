US President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Assistance to Ukraine

International
BREAKING: Russian Military Has Evidence Ukraine Preparing Provocation Involving Poisonous Substances, MoD Says
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC where US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine.On Saturday, Joe Biden authorised a drawdown of up to $200 million in spending for "defence articles" and military training to provide military assistance to Ukraine. This followed a $350 million arms package approved by Biden in February.On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry has said the operation targets only Ukraine's military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
17:06 GMT 16.03.2022
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that US President Joe Biden is expected to announce that his administration will provide Ukraine with a new $1 billion security assistance package as early as Wednesday.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC where US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine.
On Saturday, Joe Biden authorised a drawdown of up to $200 million in spending for "defence articles" and military training to provide military assistance to Ukraine. This followed a $350 million arms package approved by Biden in February.
On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry has said the operation targets only Ukraine's military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
