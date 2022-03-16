LIVE UPDATES: US Sees No Difference Between Humanitarian, Military No-Fly Zones

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US Congress on Wednesday that if a no-fly zone is too much to ask for, Ukraine could be given aircraft and S-300 air defense systems.
Moscow said on Wednesday that the preservation and development of Ukraine's neutral status, the country's demilitarization, as well as issues related to the size of the Ukrainian army, had been discussed at the talks. The Ukrainian side proposed "the Austrian, Swedish version of a neutral demilitarized state, yet a state with its own armed forces and navy," he said. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this option "can be seen as a real compromise."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey's Antalya on Thursday.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Swedish Parliament Calls on Government to Preserve Option of NATO Membership
"The Government should express a clear NATO option, which means that Sweden retains the option to seek membership of NATO," the parliament said in a statement.
According to polls, held by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, over 50% of Sweden's population support the country's accession to NATO. Nevertheless, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that Stockholm's request to join NATO now will only destabilize the situation in Europe.
20:56 GMT 16.03.2022
Chechen Leader Says Putin Asked to Keep Soldiers ‘Safe’
"We had a phone conversation with the head of state. The president, showing paternal concern, asked me to keep the guys safe. On behalf of all the fighters, I express sincere gratitude to Vladimir Vladimirovich for such a high assessment. We are happy to serve the people and the fatherland!" Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.
20:53 GMT 16.03.2022
Canada Bans TV Service Providers From Broadcasting RT, RT France - Telecoms Commission
"The Commission removes Russia Today and RT France from the List of non-Canadian programming services and stations authorized for distribution. Canadian BDUs are no longer authorized to distribute these services in Canada," the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in its decision.
20:52 GMT 16.03.2022
Pentagon Says Has Not Seen Russian Efforts to Spread Propaganda Aimed at NATO, US
"We haven't seen any any overt efforts by the Russians in the information space in terms of propaganda aimed at our information ops and aimed at NATO or the United States," a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.
The official was asked if there have been any US concerns or any indications about Russia specifically targeting US and NATO forces in Europe with disinformation or influence operations.
20:52 GMT 16.03.2022
Kremlin on Biden’s Comment About Putin: Such Rhetoric Unacceptable
Earlier in the day, Biden said that he considers Putin a "war criminal."
"We consider such rhetoric of the head of state, whose bombs killed hundreds of thousands of people all over the world, unacceptable and inexcusable," Peskov said