International
LIVE: Russian & Turkish FMs Lavrov, Cavusoglu Hold Joint Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/india-starts-covid-vaccination-of-children-aged-12-14-over-70-mln-to-be-vaccinated-1093913162.html
India Starts COVID Vaccination of Children Aged 12-14, Over 70 Mln to Be Vaccinated
India Starts COVID Vaccination of Children Aged 12-14, Over 70 Mln to Be Vaccinated
The vaccination of Indian teenagers aged between 15 and 18 started from 3 January. So far, they have been administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shots. As per... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T12:04+0000
2022-03-16T12:04+0000
india
india
health
health
health
health
covid-19
delta variant of covid-19
omicron strain
vaccinations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093924837_0:98:3038:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_8c02b549b322eba825411eede9f4dcec.jpg
COVID vaccine administration to children aged between 12 and 14 commenced in India on Wednesday, as around 71.1 million children from this age group are expected to get vaccinated.Additionally, people above age 60 will be able to take the precautionary dose.Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi: "Taking the COVID vaccination campaign forward, under the '#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' (Free vaccine to everyone) campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today...". "...All people age 60+ will also be able to get a precautionary dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," it added. The minister had made the announcement of administering the vaccine against COVID-19 to children in the 12-14 age group on Monday.As per the recent guidelines issued by the government, children belonging to the particular age group will be jabbed with Corbevax, made by Hyderabad city-based Biological E. Limited.Biological E Ltd. has supplied 50 million doses of Corbevax to the federal government and the vaccine has been distributed among the states.Biological E. had applied for the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-12 year age group last week. The data was submitted to the Subject Expert Committee.Corbevax is India's first locally-developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. It has received EUA from India's drug regulator for the 12 to 18-year age group.The vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and it is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperature and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 mL (20 doses) vial pack.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093924837_115:0:2844:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_99e597c933ad7db96da641759a6d3603.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, health, health, health, health, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, omicron strain, vaccinations, vaccines, vaccine, vaccination, vaccine, narendra modi, narendra modi

India Starts COVID Vaccination of Children Aged 12-14, Over 70 Mln to Be Vaccinated

12:04 GMT 16.03.2022
© REUTERS / AMIT DAVEA girl receives a dose of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, during a vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 14 inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 16, 2022
A girl receives a dose of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, during a vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 14 inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
© REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
SubscribeGoogle news
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The vaccination of Indian teenagers aged between 15 and 18 started from 3 January. So far, they have been administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shots. As per the federal health ministry's statistics, over 30 million of these people have received the second dose of the vaccine.
COVID vaccine administration to children aged between 12 and 14 commenced in India on Wednesday, as around 71.1 million children from this age group are expected to get vaccinated.
Additionally, people above age 60 will be able to take the precautionary dose.
Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi: "Taking the COVID vaccination campaign forward, under the '#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' (Free vaccine to everyone) campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today...". "...All people age 60+ will also be able to get a precautionary dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," it added.
© Photo : Twitter/@mansukhmandviyaFederal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tweets about COVID Vaccination Starting for Children in 12-14 Year Age Group
Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tweets about COVID Vaccination Starting for Children in 12-14 Year Age Group - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tweets about COVID Vaccination Starting for Children in 12-14 Year Age Group
© Photo : Twitter/@mansukhmandviya
The minister had made the announcement of administering the vaccine against COVID-19 to children in the 12-14 age group on Monday.
As per the recent guidelines issued by the government, children belonging to the particular age group will be jabbed with Corbevax, made by Hyderabad city-based Biological E. Limited.
Biological E Ltd. has supplied 50 million doses of Corbevax to the federal government and the vaccine has been distributed among the states.
Biological E. had applied for the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-12 year age group last week. The data was submitted to the Subject Expert Committee.
Corbevax is India's first locally-developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. It has received EUA from India's drug regulator for the 12 to 18-year age group.
The vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and it is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperature and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 mL (20 doses) vial pack.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала