International
LIVE: Ceremony to Honour ROC Athletes of 2022 Winter Olympics Takes Place in Moscow
https://sputniknews.com/20220221/india-approves-second-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-aged-12-18--1093238427.html
India Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18
India Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18
India has administered more than 1.7 billion doses, including 20 million in the 15 to 18 age group. At present, India uses domestically produced Bharat... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T16:49+0000
2022-02-21T16:49+0000
covid-19
india
vaccine
children
vaccination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091857041_0:140:3033:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_b8813db4e5b3abe77466091339883c30.jpg
India’s drug regulator has given the green light in emergency conditions to Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine to inoculate pupils between 12 and 18 - roughly one-fifth of India's 1.35 billion population.Corbevax is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine made by yeast and the coronavirus spike protein.The emergency use approval comes just as the country is opening up its educational institutions once daily cases fall to less than 20,000.The vaccine's efficacy result has not yet been publicised as the second and third phase trials are still underway among children.The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.The company has aimed to produce one billion doses by the end of 2022, at a rate of 100 million per month.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091857041_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f66f3ecf2938b2ef47b004aa223d3c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid-19, india, vaccine, children, vaccination

India Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18

16:49 GMT 21.02.2022
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURIPeople queue up to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Siliguri, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, October 7, 2021
People queue up to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Siliguri, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, October 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
SubscribeGoogle news
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India has administered more than 1.7 billion doses, including 20 million in the 15 to 18 age group. At present, India uses domestically produced Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for adolescents aged between 15 and 18.
India’s drug regulator has given the green light in emergency conditions to Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine to inoculate pupils between 12 and 18 - roughly one-fifth of India's 1.35 billion population.
Corbevax is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine made by yeast and the coronavirus spike protein.

“Once fully vaccinated, children can resume their activities and educational pursuits in schools and colleges without any concerns,” Mahima Datla, Senior Vice-President of Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, said.

The emergency use approval comes just as the country is opening up its educational institutions once daily cases fall to less than 20,000.
The vaccine's efficacy result has not yet been publicised as the second and third phase trials are still underway among children.
The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
The company has aimed to produce one billion doses by the end of 2022, at a rate of 100 million per month.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала