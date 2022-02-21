https://sputniknews.com/20220221/india-approves-second-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-aged-12-18--1093238427.html

India Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18

India has administered more than 1.7 billion doses, including 20 million in the 15 to 18 age group. At present, India uses domestically produced Bharat... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

India’s drug regulator has given the green light in emergency conditions to Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine to inoculate pupils between 12 and 18 - roughly one-fifth of India's 1.35 billion population.Corbevax is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine made by yeast and the coronavirus spike protein.The emergency use approval comes just as the country is opening up its educational institutions once daily cases fall to less than 20,000.The vaccine's efficacy result has not yet been publicised as the second and third phase trials are still underway among children.The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.The company has aimed to produce one billion doses by the end of 2022, at a rate of 100 million per month.

