https://sputniknews.com/20220221/india-approves-second-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-aged-12-18--1093238427.html
India Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18
India Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18
India has administered more than 1.7 billion doses, including 20 million in the 15 to 18 age group. At present, India uses domestically produced Bharat... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T16:49+0000
2022-02-21T16:49+0000
2022-02-21T16:49+0000
covid-19
india
vaccine
children
vaccination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091857041_0:140:3033:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_b8813db4e5b3abe77466091339883c30.jpg
India’s drug regulator has given the green light in emergency conditions to Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine to inoculate pupils between 12 and 18 - roughly one-fifth of India's 1.35 billion population.Corbevax is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine made by yeast and the coronavirus spike protein.The emergency use approval comes just as the country is opening up its educational institutions once daily cases fall to less than 20,000.The vaccine's efficacy result has not yet been publicised as the second and third phase trials are still underway among children.The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.The company has aimed to produce one billion doses by the end of 2022, at a rate of 100 million per month.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091857041_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f66f3ecf2938b2ef47b004aa223d3c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
covid-19, india, vaccine, children, vaccination
India Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18
Subscribe
India has administered more than 1.7 billion doses, including 20 million in the 15 to 18 age group. At present, India uses domestically produced Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for adolescents aged between 15 and 18.
India’s drug regulator has given the green light in emergency conditions to Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine to inoculate pupils between 12 and 18 - roughly one-fifth of India's 1.35 billion population.
Corbevax is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine made by yeast and the coronavirus spike
protein.
“Once fully vaccinated, children can resume their activities and educational pursuits in schools and colleges without any concerns,” Mahima Datla, Senior Vice-President of Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, said.
The emergency use approval comes just as the country is opening up its educational institutions once daily cases fall to less than 20,000.
The vaccine's efficacy
result has not yet been publicised as the second and third phase trials are still underway among children.
The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
The company has aimed to produce one billion doses by the end of 2022, at a rate of 100 million per month.