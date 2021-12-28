Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/india-approves-two-new-covid-vaccines-covovax-and-corbevax-and-anti-viral-drug-molnupiravir-for-use-1091854757.html
India Approves Two New COVID Vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for Use
India Approves Two New COVID Vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for Use
A surge in the highly transmissible Omicron variant worldwide has rung alarms about a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. India's Omicron case tally stands at... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-28T13:36+0000
2021-12-28T13:36+0000
india
vaccination
vaccine
vaccinations
booster
covid-19
life under covid-19 quarantine
global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown
delta variant of covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105859/75/1058597587_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b128d9241359c12b8c603d5e511f3de9.jpg
Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved two new COVID vaccines - Covovax and Corbevax, as well as an anti-COVID pill - Molnupiravir, for restricted use in emergency situations in the country.Health Minister Mandaviya took to Twitter and said that the approval of the new vaccines and the anti-viral drug would further strengthen the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. While Corbevax is touted as India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19 and will be made by the Biological-E laboratory in Hyderabad city, Covovax is a nanoparticle vaccine to be manufactured by the Pune city-based firm Serum Institute of India (SII).The anti-viral drug Molnupiravir will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situations for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease, the federal minister added. After the approval of two new vaccines, India is now developing three new vaccines, including Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and the SII's Covishield.A total of eight COVID-19 vaccines have so far received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator - Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson &amp; Johnson, Corbevax, and Covovax.Before India, the US Food and Drug Administration and Britain granted approval to Merck's coronavirus anti-viral, Molnupiravir, which has reportedly been successful in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases in adults with risk of severe disease. India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories, in a consortium with Cipla, Mylan, Torrent, Emcure, and Sun Pharma, presented their proposal for the approval of the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for emergency situations.From 10 January, India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare, frontline workers, and those over 60 with comorbidities from 10 January. Those aged 15-18 will start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from 3 January.Due to a surge in the highly infectious Omicron variant in India, several state governments have imposed night curfews and imposed a ban on mass gatherings ahead of the New Year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105859/75/1058597587_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c48be9d562be6a4860f3ed04f8aae03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, vaccination, vaccine, vaccinations, booster, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown, delta variant of covid-19, omicron strain

India Approves Two New COVID Vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for Use

13:36 GMT 28.12.2021
CC0 / / Pills
Pills - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
A surge in the highly transmissible Omicron variant worldwide has rung alarms about a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. India's Omicron case tally stands at 653. Around 6,358 new cases, and 6,450 recoveries have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours since Monday, as per the Health Ministry. The active caseload currently stands at 75,456.
Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved two new COVID vaccines - Covovax and Corbevax, as well as an anti-COVID pill - Molnupiravir, for restricted use in emergency situations in the country.
Health Minister Mandaviya took to Twitter and said that the approval of the new vaccines and the anti-viral drug would further strengthen the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Corbevax is touted as India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19 and will be made by the Biological-E laboratory in Hyderabad city, Covovax is a nanoparticle vaccine to be manufactured by the Pune city-based firm Serum Institute of India (SII).
The anti-viral drug Molnupiravir will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situations for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease, the federal minister added.
After the approval of two new vaccines, India is now developing three new vaccines, including Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and the SII's Covishield.
A total of eight COVID-19 vaccines have so far received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator - Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Corbevax, and Covovax.
Before India, the US Food and Drug Administration and Britain granted approval to Merck's coronavirus anti-viral, Molnupiravir, which has reportedly been successful in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases in adults with risk of severe disease.
India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories, in a consortium with Cipla, Mylan, Torrent, Emcure, and Sun Pharma, presented their proposal for the approval of the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for emergency situations.
From 10 January, India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare, frontline workers, and those over 60 with comorbidities from 10 January.
Those aged 15-18 will start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from 3 January.
Due to a surge in the highly infectious Omicron variant in India, several state governments have imposed night curfews and imposed a ban on mass gatherings ahead of the New Year.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:36 GMT'Love to See Haaland Win Champions League With Real Madrid': Dortmund CEO on Erling's Possible Move
13:36 GMTIndia Approves Two New COVID Vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for Use
13:19 GMTDavid Lammy Apologises for Nominating Corbyn as Labour Leader, Laments Anti-Semitism in Party
13:11 GMTFuture Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2
13:08 GMTUK Defence Ministry Slammed Over 'Grandiose Spending' on Hire Cars for Its Personnel
12:48 GMTNorth Korea Could Test Nukes or Missiles Ahead of US Midterms, Think Tank Claims
12:21 GMTSikhs for Justice Operative Reportedly Arrested in Germany Over Indian Court Blast
12:16 GMTCongress Politicians Slam Modi Gov't for 'Denying' Future Foreign Funding to Missionaries of Charity
12:15 GMTFootballers Up in Arms as Mbappe, Lewandowski Lead Opposition to FIFA's Biennial World Cup Plans
12:13 GMTWhat Lies Ahead in 2022? Nostradamus' Predictions That May Come True
11:52 GMTNorth Korea's Kim Jong-un Kicks Off Policy Meeting to Outline Priorities, Nuclear Strategy
11:47 GMTSputnik V Developers to Putin: Trials Show the Russian Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Strain
11:38 GMTUK Mulls Tightening 'Controls on Crossbows' After Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatens to Kill Queen
11:28 GMTThrough the Ages: Egyptians 'Digitally Unwrap' Mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I - Photo
11:14 GMTIsrael Defence Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria
11:14 GMTUS Soldiers to Remain in Iraq Despite Official Pullout, But Will It Stabilise the War-Torn Nation?
11:04 GMTGary Neville Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Body Language After Man Utd's Draw Against Newcastle
11:03 GMTRisk of Vaccinating Children Against COVID Greater Than Benefits, Senior Indian Epidemiologist Says
11:02 GMTGeorgia AG's Office Finds Dead People Voted in 2020 Election, But Debunks Trump's Claims
11:02 GMTTaliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul