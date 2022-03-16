International
India May Import About 15Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Russia in 2022 - Reports
MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) - India may import from Russia around 15 million barrels of cheap crude oil in 2022, media reported.
23:52 GMT 16.03.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Adam Jones / Indian Flag - The Mall - Shimla - Himachal Pradesh - IndiaIndian Flag
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Adam Jones / Indian Flag - The Mall - Shimla - Himachal Pradesh - India
MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) - India may import from Russia around 15 million barrels of cheap crude oil in 2022, media reported.
On Tuesday, IIndian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that New Delhi was negotiating with Russia the price and logistics of shipping discounted oil after Moscow was hit with a US ban on imports.
According to the Business Standard newspaper, India will pay for the Russian oil either with rupees or with rubles.
Russia has faced harsh sanctions imposed by the Western nations over its decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine.
