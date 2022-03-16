https://sputniknews.com/20220316/india-may-import-about-15mln-barrels-of-crude-oil-from-russia-in-2022---reports-1093942377.html

India May Import About 15Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Russia in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) - India may import from Russia around 15 million barrels of cheap crude oil in 2022, media reported. 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, IIndian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that New Delhi was negotiating with Russia the price and logistics of shipping discounted oil after Moscow was hit with a US ban on imports.According to the Business Standard newspaper, India will pay for the Russian oil either with rupees or with rubles.Russia has faced harsh sanctions imposed by the Western nations over its decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine.

