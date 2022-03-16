https://sputniknews.com/20220316/india-may-import-about-15mln-barrels-of-crude-oil-from-russia-in-2022---reports-1093942377.html
India May Import About 15Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Russia in 2022 - Reports
India May Import About 15Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Russia in 2022 - Reports
MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) - India may import from Russia around 15 million barrels of cheap crude oil in 2022, media reported. 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T23:52+0000
2022-03-16T23:52+0000
2022-03-16T23:52+0000
asia & pacific
russian oil shipments
india
crude oil
western sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107912/73/1079127384_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_a63b2380c99527be45cf3106d0359191.jpg
On Tuesday, IIndian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that New Delhi was negotiating with Russia the price and logistics of shipping discounted oil after Moscow was hit with a US ban on imports.According to the Business Standard newspaper, India will pay for the Russian oil either with rupees or with rubles.Russia has faced harsh sanctions imposed by the Western nations over its decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107912/73/1079127384_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_710cbaefd8aae206a9c1a01da258f592.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, russian oil shipments, india, crude oil, western sanctions
India May Import About 15Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Russia in 2022 - Reports
Subscribe
MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) - India may import from Russia around 15 million barrels of cheap crude oil in 2022, media reported.
On Tuesday, IIndian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that New Delhi was negotiating with Russia the price and logistics of shipping discounted oil after Moscow was hit with a US ban on imports.
According to the Business Standard newspaper, India will pay for the Russian oil either with rupees or with rubles.
Russia has faced
harsh sanctions imposed by the Western nations over its decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine.