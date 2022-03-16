https://sputniknews.com/20220316/french-presidential-hopeful-pecresse-doused-with-pink-powder-1093929644.html
French Presidential Hopeful Pecresse Doused With Pink Powder
PARIS (Sputnik) – The French presidential candidate from the Republicans party, Valerie Pecresse, was doused with pink powder during a speech at the confederation of small and medium-sized enterprises, BFMTV reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, the incident occurred when two young activists from what the French broadcaster described as the extreme left group Akita approached the platform where Pecresse stood, throwing pink powder into her face.
The presidential hopeful offered to talk with the perpetrators but they refused. They have been put in custody but Pecresse has decided not to press charges, the report read without specifying the motives behind the incident.
Similar things regularly happen to politicians in France, including presidential candidates. Last summer incumbent President Emmanuel Macron
was slapped in the face by a citizen in a crowd in the Drome department.
The first round of the French presidential election will take place on 10 April and the second on April 24. A total of 12 candidates will run in the presidential race.