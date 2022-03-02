https://sputniknews.com/20220302/poll-shows-le-pen-as-most-serious-rival-to-macron-in-april-presidential-race-1093528494.html
Poll Shows Le Pen as Most Serious Rival to Macron in April Presidential Race
Poll Shows Le Pen as Most Serious Rival to Macron in April Presidential Race
PARIS (Sputnik) – Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will win the second round of the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for April, despite... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T16:43+0000
2022-03-02T16:43+0000
2022-03-02T16:49+0000
france
marine le pen
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_0:14:3500:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_027a54d00d94df42786c5c8c41972e45.jpg
According to the survey, Macron might win the race with 55% of the vote, provided his opponent in the runoff is Le Pen. Should Macron face Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse in the second round, he may win with 57% of the vote; if Eric Zemmour of the right-wing Reconquete party enters the runoff, the outgoing leader is likely to receive 63% of the vote, the poll showed.The survey was conducted from February 27 to March 2 among 1,642 respondents. The margin of statistical error is between 1.1% to 2.5%.The first round of the French presidential election will take place on April 10 and the second one on April 24. Before Friday, the candidates have to submit 500 signatures of elected officials supporting them to the Constitutional Council. On March 7, the body will issue the final list of presidential candidates.As of now, a total of 11 presidential hopefuls have gathered over 500 signatures, including Macron, Pecresse, Le Pen, Zemmour, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon; candidate from the French Greens Yannick Jadot; candidate from the Socialists Anne Hidalgo; and Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_110:0:3222:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_c71ab2ce995c4c77654af1e536ab9b28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, marine le pen, emmanuel macron
Poll Shows Le Pen as Most Serious Rival to Macron in April Presidential Race
16:43 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 02.03.2022) Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) – Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will win the second round of the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for April, despite tough rivalry from Marine Le Pen, head of the right-wing National Rally party, according to an opinion poll by Opinionway-Kea Partners, released on Wednesday.
According to the survey, Macron might win the race with 55% of the vote, provided his opponent in the runoff is Le Pen. Should Macron face Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse in the second round, he may win with 57% of the vote; if Eric Zemmour of the right-wing Reconquete party enters the runoff, the outgoing leader is likely to receive 63% of the vote, the poll showed.
The survey was conducted from February 27 to March 2 among 1,642 respondents. The margin of statistical error is between 1.1% to 2.5%.
The first round of the French presidential election will take place on April 10 and the second one on April 24. Before Friday, the candidates have to submit 500 signatures of elected officials supporting them to the Constitutional Council. On March 7, the body will issue the final list of presidential candidates.
As of now, a total of 11 presidential hopefuls have gathered over 500 signatures, including Macron, Pecresse, Le Pen, Zemmour, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon; candidate from the French Greens Yannick Jadot; candidate from the Socialists Anne Hidalgo; and Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel.