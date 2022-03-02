International
https://sputniknews.com/20220302/poll-shows-le-pen-as-most-serious-rival-to-macron-in-april-presidential-race-1093528494.html
Poll Shows Le Pen as Most Serious Rival to Macron in April Presidential Race
Poll Shows Le Pen as Most Serious Rival to Macron in April Presidential Race
PARIS (Sputnik) – Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will win the second round of the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for April, despite... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T16:43+0000
2022-03-02T16:49+0000
france
marine le pen
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_0:14:3500:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_027a54d00d94df42786c5c8c41972e45.jpg
According to the survey, Macron might win the race with 55% of the vote, provided his opponent in the runoff is Le Pen. Should Macron face Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse in the second round, he may win with 57% of the vote; if Eric Zemmour of the right-wing Reconquete party enters the runoff, the outgoing leader is likely to receive 63% of the vote, the poll showed.The survey was conducted from February 27 to March 2 among 1,642 respondents. The margin of statistical error is between 1.1% to 2.5%.The first round of the French presidential election will take place on April 10 and the second one on April 24. Before Friday, the candidates have to submit 500 signatures of elected officials supporting them to the Constitutional Council. On March 7, the body will issue the final list of presidential candidates.As of now, a total of 11 presidential hopefuls have gathered over 500 signatures, including Macron, Pecresse, Le Pen, Zemmour, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon; candidate from the French Greens Yannick Jadot; candidate from the Socialists Anne Hidalgo; and Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_110:0:3222:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_c71ab2ce995c4c77654af1e536ab9b28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, marine le pen, emmanuel macron

Poll Shows Le Pen as Most Serious Rival to Macron in April Presidential Race

16:43 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 02.03.2022)
© REUTERS / Charles PlatiauMarine Le Pen of France's National Front (FN) political party at the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017
Marine Le Pen of France's National Front (FN) political party at the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
© REUTERS / Charles Platiau
SubscribeGoogle news
PARIS (Sputnik) – Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will win the second round of the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for April, despite tough rivalry from Marine Le Pen, head of the right-wing National Rally party, according to an opinion poll by Opinionway-Kea Partners, released on Wednesday.
According to the survey, Macron might win the race with 55% of the vote, provided his opponent in the runoff is Le Pen. Should Macron face Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse in the second round, he may win with 57% of the vote; if Eric Zemmour of the right-wing Reconquete party enters the runoff, the outgoing leader is likely to receive 63% of the vote, the poll showed.
The survey was conducted from February 27 to March 2 among 1,642 respondents. The margin of statistical error is between 1.1% to 2.5%.
The first round of the French presidential election will take place on April 10 and the second one on April 24. Before Friday, the candidates have to submit 500 signatures of elected officials supporting them to the Constitutional Council. On March 7, the body will issue the final list of presidential candidates.
As of now, a total of 11 presidential hopefuls have gathered over 500 signatures, including Macron, Pecresse, Le Pen, Zemmour, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon; candidate from the French Greens Yannick Jadot; candidate from the Socialists Anne Hidalgo; and Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала