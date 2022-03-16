Another Mexican Journalist Killed After Death Threats, Marking At Least 10 Deaths This Year
© REUTERS / DANIEL BECERRILRelatives of missing persons are reflected in the glasses of a police officer during a search to locate clues of their loved ones along the soft ground of an almost empty water dam at the Presa de la Boca, in Santiago, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico February 19, 2022.
Mexico has consistently been ranked as one of the world's deadliest places for journalists. According to human rights organization Article 19, over 145 journalists were slain in the country between 2000 and 2021.
The prosecutor's office in the Mexican state of Michoacan on Tuesday confirmed the murder of the director of the Monitor Michoacan Noticias news site, Armando Linares, who had already reported receiving threats for his work, marking the 10th death of a journalist in Mexico in 2022.
Linares was killed in the "afternoon in a private home" in the town of Zitacuaro, according to a statement from the Michoacan prosecutor's office, and shot with a handgun. The corpse reportedly has several gunshot wounds.
Armando Linares, periodista y director del portal Monitor Michoacán ya había recibido ataques directos en su contra, uno de ellos fue perpetrado en contra de Roberto Toledo. pic.twitter.com/b9o43ANDh2— Ivan Villanueva (@Ivan_Villanueva) March 16, 2022
According to reports, one of Linares' colleagues had been murdered a few days prior.
According to Sputnik Mundo, Linares denounced the murder of videographer Roberto Toledo, who was slain outside his home on January 31, and who also collaborated as an office assistant for the same media outlet.
Linares previously noted that his team had received death threats from organized crime groups for exposing corruption, reportedly including a former Zitacuaro regional prosecutor. More recently, the slain journalist had reported that federal authorities had been informed of the threats, and that he and his the team were waiting for law enforcement to respond.
According to Sputnik Mundo, so far in 2022, ten journalists have been killed in Mexico.
At least three of those killed this year were reportedly enrolled in or in contact with a federal program that spends $23 million a year to protect journalists and human rights workers.
