International
US Company Seeking Mercs to Start ‘Immediately’ After Russia Razes Training Base in Ukraine
US Company Seeking Mercs to Start ‘Immediately’ After Russia Razes Training Base in Ukraine
Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba boasted that as many as 20,000 foreign volunteers had expressed readiness to head to Ukraine to...
ukraine
US private security and mercenary for hire job market aggregator Silent Professionals has posted a want ad from an unnamed US-based corporate client “seeking multiple extraction/protective agents and team” for “part-time, covert, extraction/evacuation operations” in Ukraine.The “featured” job opportunity, which features an “immediate” start date, promises mercs $1,000-$2,000 per day immediate pay, plus a completion bonus “discussed with employer.”The customer is an equal opportunities employer, with both men and women welcome to apply. However, the ad asks that “only highly experienced candidates” with at least five years of military experience “in this region of Europe” send applications. The job posting also requires at least one year of overseas combat experience, and “strong working knowledge” of Soviet-era and NATO small arms, as well as good critical thinking skills and ability to navigate using map and compass.“Ability to speak Russian, Ukrainian” and other local languages is preferred, as is “a strong working knowledge of Ukrainian highways” and general terrain.The ad appears to have been listed on Silent Professionals earlier this month, but has enjoyed renewed attention in the aftermath of the Russian precision missile strikes on the Yavorov military compound in Lvov region, western Ukraine – a major staging area for foreign mercenaries entering the country, on Sunday.Ukrainian officials have reported that upwards of 1,000-1,500 foreign volunteers from the so-called ‘Ukrainian Foreign Legion’ had been trained at the Yavorov facility to date, and said the strike claimed the lives of 34 mercs and injured over 130 others. A Lvov regional administration spokesperson used the Russian strikes as a pretext to repeat calls on NATO to “close the sky over Ukraine!”British media expressed fears that at least three British ex-special forces troops were killed in the Yavorov attack, and estimated that over 100 people had been killed, “many scores more” than originally reported. Dutch media indicated that an unknown number of its nationals were killed in the attack. Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper said at least one Canadian had been hurt. At least one French national was also killed.Ukraine reportedly temporarily suspended the recruitment of foreign mercs after the Yavorov strike.
16:44 GMT 15.03.2022
Smoke rises amid damaged buildings following an attack on the Yavorov military base, in Yavorov, Lvov Oblast, Ukraine, March 13, 2022
Smoke rises amid damaged buildings following an attack on the Yavorov military base, in Yavorov, Lvov Oblast, Ukraine, March 13, 2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba boasted that as many as 20,000 foreign volunteers had expressed readiness to head to Ukraine to fight Russia, for money. The so-called “foreign legion” faced a major setback Sunday after a Russian precision missile strike destroyed a major training camp in western Ukraine.
US private security and mercenary for hire job market aggregator Silent Professionals has posted a want ad from an unnamed US-based corporate client “seeking multiple extraction/protective agents and team” for “part-time, covert, extraction/evacuation operations” in Ukraine.
The “featured” job opportunity, which features an “immediate” start date, promises mercs $1,000-$2,000 per day immediate pay, plus a completion bonus “discussed with employer.”
The customer is an equal opportunities employer, with both men and women welcome to apply. However, the ad asks that “only highly experienced candidates” with at least five years of military experience “in this region of Europe” send applications. The job posting also requires at least one year of overseas combat experience, and “strong working knowledge” of Soviet-era and NATO small arms, as well as good critical thinking skills and ability to navigate using map and compass.
“Ability to speak Russian, Ukrainian” and other local languages is preferred, as is “a strong working knowledge of Ukrainian highways” and general terrain.
The ad appears to have been listed on Silent Professionals earlier this month, but has enjoyed renewed attention in the aftermath of the Russian precision missile strikes on the Yavorov military compound in Lvov region, western Ukraine – a major staging area for foreign mercenaries entering the country, on Sunday.
The Russian Ministry of Defence estimated that up to 180 foreign mercs were killed in the precision strikes, and MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that Russia would “continue to target foreign mercenaries who arrive on the territory of Ukraine.” Earlier this month, the MoD urged foreign nationals to “think seven times” before traveling to Ukraine to fight alongside the nationalist regime in Kiev.
Ukrainian officials have reported that upwards of 1,000-1,500 foreign volunteers from the so-called ‘Ukrainian Foreign Legion’ had been trained at the Yavorov facility to date, and said the strike claimed the lives of 34 mercs and injured over 130 others. A Lvov regional administration spokesperson used the Russian strikes as a pretext to repeat calls on NATO to “close the sky over Ukraine!”
British media expressed fears that at least three British ex-special forces troops were killed in the Yavorov attack, and estimated that over 100 people had been killed, “many scores more” than originally reported. Dutch media indicated that an unknown number of its nationals were killed in the attack. Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper said at least one Canadian had been hurt. At least one French national was also killed.
Ukraine reportedly temporarily suspended the recruitment of foreign mercs after the Yavorov strike.
