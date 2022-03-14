Meghan Markle’s Dad Eager to Face Off in Court Against Duchess of Sussex and Her ‘Ginger Husband’

https://sputniknews.com/20220314/meghan-markles-dad-eager-to-face-off-in-court-against-duchess-of-sussex-and-her-ginger-husband-1093858719.html
11:56 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 14.03.2022)
Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, has claimed he would be “thrilled” to give evidence against her in court in a case
brought by her half-sister and his elder daughter.
Samantha Markle is suing her sibling for defamation following claims made by Prince Harry’s spouse during her truth-bombing” during last year’s interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey.
"I would be more than happy to. I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face,” Thomas Markle, stated while speaking on his new YouTube channel to his friend, celebrity photographer Karl Larsen.
"I’d be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter," added Markle, 77.
‘Concocted’ Fairytale Life Story
"Meghan falsely claimed that: (a) she essentially raised herself from virtual poverty; (b) she was forced from the age of 13 to work in a series of low-paying jobs to make ends meet", read the court documents pertaining to the defamation suit, filed in March 2022 in Florida.
Accusing her half-sibling of falsehoods uttered during the Oprah Winfrey interview, the woman is seeking damages in excess of $75,000, according to reports in UK media outlets.
Samantha Markle, 57, has insisted that their father Thomas paid for her half-sister to attend "elite and expensive private schools" and covered her tuition at Northwestern University. The Duchess of Sussex had earlier claimed she funded the latter costs herself, while growing up in “virtual poverty".
Furthermore, the older paternal half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex
accused her of spreading lies about herself and their father Thomas so that "they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted" by her.
According to Thomas Markle and his elder daughter, Meghan had spun a "rags to royalty" narrative seeking to to promote the idea she had overcome a “difficult” family situation.
Meghan Markle's attorney Michael Kump has dismissed the statements made by Samantha Markle.
"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves," Kump was cited by TMZ as saying.